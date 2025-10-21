Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldTrump’s Pick For Top White House Post Said 'Never Trust An Indian'; 'Nazi Streak' Claim Adds To Outrage

As US President Donald Trump’s nominee for a key White House post faces Senate scrutiny this week, a flurry of leaked messages has raised serious questions about Paul Ingrassia’s views, and his political future.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Oct 2025 09:41 AM (IST)
Donald Trump’s nominee for a key White House watchdog role, Paul Ingrassia, is facing intense backlash after a series of racist and inflammatory messages allegedly sent by him surfaced ahead of his Senate confirmation hearing.

'Never Trust A Chinaman Or Indian'

Paul Ingrassia, an attorney and political commentator nominated to lead the White House Office of the Special Counsel, reportedly shared racist messages in a Young Republicans Telegram group, as reported by Politico. The publication reviewed private texts where he made derogatory comments about several communities, including people of colour and Black Americans.

One message from 2024, apparently referring to then-presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, read, “Never trust a chinaman or Indian (sic).” Ingrassia also appeared to target Martin Luther King Jr. in another text, saying, “MLK Jr. was the 1960s George Floyd and his ‘holiday’ should be ended and tossed into the seventh circle of hell where it belongs (sic).”

In a separate remark, he added, “No moulignon holidays … From kwanza to mlk jr day to black history month to Juneteenth. Every single one needs to be eviscerated (sic).”

The exchanges, as reported, have reignited conversations in Washington about extremism and racial prejudice within political circles.

‘I Do Have A Nazi Streak’

What has shocked many Republicans most is another message attributed to Ingrassia, in which he admitted, “I do have a Nazi streak in me from time to time, I will admit it (sic).” The comment, seen by Politico, reportedly prompted discomfort even among members of his own chat group.

Several Republican lawmakers have publicly condemned the nominee. Florida Senator Rick Scott said, “I’m not supporting him. I can’t imagine how anybody can be antisemitic in this country. It’s wrong.” Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson has also reportedly urged that Ingrassia’s name be withdrawn from consideration, HuffPost reported.

Senate, White House Yet To Take A Call

While the Senate Homeland Committee, chaired by Senator Rand Paul, has directed questions to the White House, there has been no official response from the administration so far.

The silence has fuelled speculation about whether Ingrassia’s confirmation hearing, slated for Thursday, will proceed as scheduled.

Controversies Follow The 30-Year-Old Nominee

Ingrassia, born in 1995, graduated from Cornell Law School in 2022 and currently serves as the White House liaison to the Department of Homeland Security. He interned at the White House during Trump’s first term and has described himself as “President Trump’s favorite writer.”

His confirmation process has already faced multiple delays. The July hearing was reportedly postponed over his association with far-right personalities such as Andrew Tate and Nick Fuentes. He also faced a sexual harassment allegation earlier this year, which was later withdrawn.

As the Senate weighs his future, the controversy surrounding Ingrassia has once again put the Trump administration’s vetting process under the scanner, and cast doubt over whether the President will continue to stand by his chosen nominee.

Published at : 21 Oct 2025 09:41 AM (IST)
Donald Trump News
