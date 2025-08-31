Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Delhi Cops 'Assault' Young Man Sitting Outside His Home: Caught On Camera

A viral video from Delhi’s Ashok Vihar shows two police personnel brutally assaulting a youth, thrashing him with sticks, kicking him, and pressing his neck, sparking outrage on social media.

Updated at : 31 Aug 2025 02:36 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A disturbing video from Delhi’s Ashok Vihar has gone viral on social media, showing two Delhi Police personnel brutally assaulting a young man in public.

According to the clip, the incident unfolded when the youth was reportedly sitting outside his house late at night. The police stopped to question him. In response, he allegedly pointed out that he lived right there and suggested that officers should be questioning thieves instead of him.

This remark appeared to anger the policemen. Moments later, both officers were seen thrashing the young man mercilessly, drawing sharp criticism online. The video, now widely shared, has triggered outrage among viewers who are questioning the conduct of those meant to uphold the law.

The disturbing footage shows one police officer placing his foot on the man’s neck while brutally thrashing him. The video begins with the officers beating the man with sticks, after which he can be seen folding his hands and pleading with them to stop. Instead of showing restraint, one of the officers grabs his hand, presses his foot on the man’s neck, and instructs the other to continue hitting him. The officer then strikes him repeatedly with the stick.

Later, the policemen start kicking him while he lies on the street. Bystanders can be seen watching but are unable to intervene. Even after the man manages to stand up, the officers continue slapping him, grabbing him by the hair, and striking him again. They then throw him back onto the ground and resume beating him.

Published at : 31 Aug 2025 02:36 PM (IST)
Viral Video Police Brutality ABP News Delhi Police Delhi News Police Misconduct Social Media Outrage Ashok Vihar Youth Beaten Public Assault
