HomeCitiesCRPF, Watch Tower, Stringent Checks: Measures To Boost Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Security After Attack

Following an attack on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the CRPF has assumed her security with 'Z' category cover. Measures include CRPF personnel in her inner circle, a watchtower at her residence.

By : PTI | Updated at : 21 Aug 2025 11:43 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Deployment of CRPF personnel in the inner security cover of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, installation of a watch tower at her residence and stringent checks at public events are among the measures that will be put in place, a day after she was attacked during a public hearing.

On Thursday, the Central Reserve Police Force took charge of the chief minister's security as the Union government accorded 'Z' category VIP security cover to her.

The 51-year-old Gupta was earlier being provided a top-level security cover by the Delhi Police.

A team of 22-25 armed CRPF commandos will be on the CM's protection duty round the clock. She has been granted 'Z' category central security cover following a threat perception report prepared by central intelligence agencies, sources said.

The CRPF will put in place new measures for her security. These include regulating access to her residence, deployment of security gadgets, and providing her proximate protection through male and female personal security officers (PSOs) when she attends a public meeting, according to the sources.

A senior official said that a meeting was held to review the CM's security cover, which was attended by senior officers from the CRPF, police, and Delhi government.

"Visitors will be frisked thoroughly before allowing them entry into the programmes. Verification of those attending will also be done,” another officer said.

In the meeting, it was also discussed that a watch tower will be installed at the entrance of her residence, allowing security personnel to get a 360-degree view.

Personnel from paramilitary forces have also been deployed outside her residence on Raj Niwas Marg.

Police said that the decision has been taken to ensure that such incidents are not repeated and that security protocols are strengthened during interactions between the chief minister and the public.

"Complainants will not be allowed to directly approach the chief minister during 'Jan Sunwai' sessions. Every complaint will first undergo verification before being placed before the chief minister.

"A designated perimeter will also be created to ensure that visitors cannot come close to her," a police source said.

Officials said the revised security protocol will be put in place and will remain in force for all future public hearings at the Chief Minister's Office.

On Wednesday, Gupta was attacked during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her camp office, with her office terming the assault a part of a "well-planned conspiracy to kill her".

The accused, Rajeshbhai Khimji, was overpowered and arrested on the spot. He has been booked on the charge of attempt to murder and is currently in five-day custody of the Delhi Police, which is investigating the case.

CRPF Rekha Gupta DELHI DELHI NEWS
