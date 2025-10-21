Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Delhi is battling extremely hazardous air pollution in the aftermath of Diwali celebrations, with health experts warning of serious risks for vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory conditions. The city’s air quality has reached alarming levels, prompting concerns over long-term health effects. Doctors have highlighted that both short-term exposure to toxic air and prolonged pollution can have severe consequences, particularly for children and pregnant women, while authorities report a slightly calmer Diwali compared to last year in terms of fire-related incidents.

Dr. Dhiren Gupta, Co-Director and Paediatric Pulmonologist at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, stressed the harmful impact of pollution on children and pregnant women. "Children's organs are delicate, and anything that affects delicate organs is more harmful. Pollution is detrimental to those suffering from asthma or other respiratory problems. If a normal person breathes in highly polluted air, changes occur in their lungs that can lead to pollution-induced asthma. Pollution not only affects pregnant women but also their children. The biggest problem is vehicular pollution," Dr. Gupta stated.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s fire services reported a relatively busy Diwali, although the number of emergency calls saw a slight decrease from last year. Deputy Chief Fire Officer AK Malik said, "Yesterday, on Diwali day, we received 269 calls, which is less than last year's 318 calls. Our team responded swiftly, ensuring that no minor incidents escalated into major ones and no citizens were injured. A major incident in the Janakpuri area resulted in the rescue of seven people. Two firefighters sustained minor injuries in a major incident in Rupnagar, but their injuries are not serious." He added, "Before Diwali, we appealed to the people to be cautious while celebrating, which seems to have been heeded by the public."

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported Delhi’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 359 as of 10 am today. Specific areas remain critically polluted, with Bawana recording an AQI of 432, Jahangirpuri 405, Ashok Vihar 408, and Wazirpur 408, falling under the ‘Severe’ category. Experts warn that during periods of ‘very poor’ air quality, residents may face breathing difficulties, and prolonged exposure can result in serious respiratory illnesses.

Authorities continue to urge citizens to limit outdoor activity, wear protective masks, and monitor vulnerable groups closely, while stressing the long-term need for reducing vehicular emissions and implementing stricter pollution controls to prevent future health crises.