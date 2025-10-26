Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesAAP Accuses BJP Of 'Fake' Yamuna Ghat For Modi Amid Chhath Puja

AAP Accuses BJP Of 'Fake' Yamuna Ghat For Modi Amid Chhath Puja

BJP retorted, calling it "political frustration." AAP alleges BJP is endangering Purvanchalis for Bihar votes, using drinking water for the ghat.

By : PTI | Updated at : 26 Oct 2025 11:44 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) Amid the Chhath Puja festivities, the AAP on Sunday accused the BJP of creating a "fake" Yamuna ghat with filtered water for Prime Minister Narendra Modi while devotees have to stand in the polluted river.

The BJP hit back, terming the AAP's allegations "a shameful model of political frustration".

Addressing a press conference here, AAP Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj said the BJP is "fooling" the devotees and playing with the lives of Purvanchalis.

"In a desperate bid to seize power in Bihar, the BJP is playing with the lives of lakhs of Purvanchalis in Delhi. A fake Yamuna ghat filled with filtered water has been built at Vasudev Ghat for PM Modi while devotees have to stand in the polluted river," he said.

He claimed the water for the ghat has been taken from the Wazirabad water treatment plant pipeline, which supplies Delhi's drinking water.

Bharadwaj further claimed that Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Verma is now spraying the same chemical in the Yamuna to clear the foam for which he once abused the previous AAP government and manhandled officials.

The BJP is telling a thousand lies to hide one. Its drama is designed to fool voters and hide the truth that the Yamuna remains dangerously toxic, the AAP leader charged.

"The Delhi Pollution Control Committee admits that the (Yamuna) water can cause serious diseases, yet BJP leaders are busy with photo-ops and spraying chemicals to mask the foam," Bharadwaj said.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva dismissed the AAP's allegations at a press conference.

"Today, the people of Delhi and the entire country witnessed the shameful model of political frustration of the Aam Aadmi Party's leadership. People saw AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj objecting to the cleaning of the natural Vasudev Ghat on the banks of the Yamuna and to the availability of clean water there," he said.

"The live video released by Saurabh Bharadwaj from the Yamuna banks, in which he objected to the cleaning of the river, was the first-ever political drama in which an opposition leader raised objections against the government's efforts to ensure cleanliness and sanitation," he said.

Hitting out at the previous AAP dispensation, Sachdeva claimed that from 2018 to 2024, former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal banned Chhath Puja on the banks of the Yamuna.

Now, when Rekha Gupta's government has completed the basic cleaning of the Yamuna and made natural ghats available for devotees to perform Chhath rituals in just eight months, they are raising a hue and cry, he said. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 26 Oct 2025 11:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Chhath Puja DELHI NEWS
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Pan-India SIR: ECI Presser On Monday Likely To Announce Revision For 10 States Including TN, Bengal, Kerala, Assam
ECI Presser On Monday Likely To Announce SIR For 10 States Including TN, Bengal, Kerala, Assam
Cities
'Players Don't Realise...': MP Minister's Shocker On Australian Women Cricketers' Harassment
'Players Don't Realise...': MP Minister's Shocker On Australian Women Cricketers' Harassment
World
Strengthening Ties With Pakistan Won’t Undermine Partnership With India: US State Secretary Rubio
Strengthening Ties With Pakistan Won’t Undermine Partnership With India: US State Secretary Rubio
Cities
Driver In Kurnool Double-Decker Bus Crash That Killed 20, Arrested
Driver In Kurnool Double-Decker Bus Crash That Killed 20, Arrested
Advertisement

Videos

Bhojpuri Star Khesari Lal Yadav Enters Bihar Polls; Massive Crowd Greets Him in Chhapra
Khesari Lal Yadav’s Grand Entry in Bihar Polls; PM Modi Counters Mahagathbandhan in Rally
Massive Crowd Turns Unruly at Tejashwi Yadav’s Campaign Office Launch in Raghopur
BJP MLA Bharat Bind Faces Public Backlash in Bhabua Over Five-Year Inaction Allegations
First Arrest in Satara Woman Doctor Suicide Case; Accused Prashant Bankar Held by Police
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
In Spite Of Headwinds In Bilateral Relations, India-US Elevates QUAD Military Engagement
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget