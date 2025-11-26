Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesDelhi Blast Case: Court Extends Amir’s Custody For 7 Days; Grants 10-Day Remand For Shoaib

Delhi Blast Case: Court Extends Amir's Custody For 7 Days; Grants 10-Day Remand For Shoaib

Shoaib, accused of harboring a terror suspect, was remanded to 10 days of NIA custody. Amir's custody was extended by seven days for further questioning.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Nov 2025 05:03 PM (IST)
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday (26 November 2025) produced two accused before a Delhi court in connection with the blast near the Red Fort. Shoaib and Amir Rashid Ali appeared before Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna.

The court sent Shoaib, the seventh accused in the case, to 10 days of NIA custody. Amir, the first person arrested in the investigation, has been remanded for another seven days after the agency sought more time for questioning.

According to the NIA, Shoaib, a resident of Dhauj in Faridabad and allegedly part of a “white-collar terror module,” provided refuge to terror suspect Dr Umar, who is accused of driving an explosive-laden car near the Red Fort. Investigators claim Shoaib helped Umar with supplies, safe routes and escape assistance. His location and call data records have reportedly led to significant leads.

The agency suspects Shoaib may be linked to a larger terror network. As part of the ongoing probe, coordinated search operations are underway across multiple states, including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, in collaboration with local police forces.

Published at : 26 Nov 2025 04:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
NIA Breaking News ABP Live Delhi Blast Delhi Blast News
