Delhi BJP MLA Urges Food Outlets to Stop Serving Non-Veg Items During Navratri

Citing the need to respect religious sentiments and maintain social harmony, Singh, head of BJP's temple cell, emphasised Navratri's significance for Delhi-NCR's Hindu population.

By : PTI | Updated at : 20 Sep 2025 11:45 PM (IST)

New Delhi, Sept 20 (PTI) Delhi BJP MLA Karnail Singh has urged various popular food chains, including multinationals, to stop serving non-vegetarian items during the upcoming Navratri festival.

In a letter to the food outlets on Friday, the Shakoor Basti MLA urged them to stop selling non-vegetarian food during Navratri from September 22 to October 2.

"This step is necessary to maintain social harmony by respecting the religious sentiments of people," Singh, who also heads Delhi BJP's temple cell, said.

The MLA said Navratri is closely associated with the religious-cultural sentiments of the majority of people living in Delhi-NCR, hoping the food chains will respect their religious traditions by not serving non-vegetarian food from their outlets during the festival period.

The winter Navratri is an auspicious nine-day period for Hindus who worship different forms of Durga by observing fast and following other rituals.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 20 Sep 2025 11:45 PM (IST)
DELHI NEWS Navratri 2025
