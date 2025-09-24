Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDelhi Ashram 'Baba' Booked After 17 Students Allege Sexual Harassment; Car With Fake Embassy Plate Seized

Delhi Ashram 'Baba' Booked After 17 Students Allege Sexual Harassment; Car With Fake Embassy Plate Seized

Delhi ashram director Swami Chaitanyananda faces sexual harassment charges by women students. Police launch manhunt as he remains absconding.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 11:42 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The director of a prominent ashram in Delhi’s upscale Vasant Kunj area, Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, also known as Partha Sarathy, is facing serious allegations of sexual harassment from multiple female students, police confirmed.

The accused, who ran the Sri Sharda Institute of Indian Management, allegedly targeted students pursuing post-graduate management diplomas under the EWS (Economically Weaker Sections) scholarship. According to law enforcement officials, at least 17 of 32 students who came forward reported that Saraswati used abusive language, sent obscene text messages, and engaged in unwanted physical contact.

Allegations Involve Faculty And Administrative Staff

Victims have also claimed that certain faculty members and administrative staff pressured students to comply with the accused’s demands, further complicating the institute’s internal environment. Some students stated that wardens at the ashram introduced them to Saraswati, creating situations that allegedly led to harassment.

Based on these statements, the Delhi Police registered a case of sexual harassment and other related charges. Deputy Commissioner of Police Amit Goyal confirmed that the investigation is ongoing.

Accused Remains On The Run

Despite extensive efforts, Saraswati remains at large. Police sources say he was last spotted near Agra, and multiple teams are actively searching for him. During the investigation, authorities discovered a Volvo car in the institute’s basement, which was linked to Saraswati and found to be using a forged diplomatic number plate (39 UN 1). The vehicle has since been seized as part of the inquiry.

Ashram Cuts Ties, Condemns Conduct

Following the allegations, the ashram administration removed Saraswati from his position and expelled him. The Delhi branch of the ashram is affiliated with the Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetha, Sringeri, a well-known South Indian spiritual organization. The Peetha issued a statement condemning his actions as illegal, inappropriate, and against its principles, announcing a complete severance of ties with the accused.

The complaint was lodged at Vasant Kunj North Police Station on August 4. Over the course of the investigation, statements from 32 female PGDM students were recorded, with 17 students detailing harassment incidents. Investigators later registered another FIR on August 25 related to the seized Volvo with the forged number plate.

Published at : 24 Sep 2025 11:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Ashram Sexual Harassment Case Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati Ashram Misconduct Allegations Delhi Women Students Harassment
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi Ashram 'Baba' Booked After 17 Students Allege Sexual Harassment; Car With Fake Embassy Plate Seized
Delhi Ashram 'Baba' Booked After 17 Students Allege Sexual Harassment; Car With Fake Embassy Plate Seized
World
‘Stop Exporting Terrorism, Bombing Own People’: India Blasts Pakistan At UN Over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Strikes
‘Stop Exporting Terrorism, Bombing Own People’: India Blasts Pakistan At UN
India
3 Maoists Killed In Gunfight With Security Forces In Jharkhand's Gumla; Search Ops Underway
3 Maoists Killed In Gunfight With Security Forces In Jharkhand's Gumla; Search Ops Underway
World
'Kyiv Can Win All Of Ukraine Back': Trump's Major Shift After Meeting Zelenskyy, Calls Russia 'Paper Tiger'
'Kyiv Can Win All Of Ukraine Back': Trump's Major Shift After Meeting Zelenskyy, Calls Russia 'Paper Tiger'
Advertisement

Videos

Asia Cup 2025: India Face Bangladesh After Dominant Run In Dubai Super Four Clash
Breaking News: Azam Khan Released from Sitapur Jail, Heads to Rampur Amid Political Buzz | ABP NEWS
Azam Khan Released After 23 Months From Sitapur Jail, Heads to Rampur
Belagavi Tension: Truck Set on Fire Over Cow Meat Allegations by Hindu Activists | ABP NEWS
Akhilesh Yadav Welcomes Azam Khan’s Release, Calls It Justice And A Victory For Samajwadis
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget