The director of a prominent ashram in Delhi’s upscale Vasant Kunj area, Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, also known as Partha Sarathy, is facing serious allegations of sexual harassment from multiple female students, police confirmed.

The accused, who ran the Sri Sharda Institute of Indian Management, allegedly targeted students pursuing post-graduate management diplomas under the EWS (Economically Weaker Sections) scholarship. According to law enforcement officials, at least 17 of 32 students who came forward reported that Saraswati used abusive language, sent obscene text messages, and engaged in unwanted physical contact.

#WATCH | Delhi | Visuals from outside Sri Sharda Institute of Indian Management in Vasant Kunj area.



Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati @ Parth Sarthy, of the institute, has been accused of allegedly molesting girl students pursuing PGDM courses here under EWS scholarship.… pic.twitter.com/UIDlSlXpBx — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2025

Allegations Involve Faculty And Administrative Staff

Victims have also claimed that certain faculty members and administrative staff pressured students to comply with the accused’s demands, further complicating the institute’s internal environment. Some students stated that wardens at the ashram introduced them to Saraswati, creating situations that allegedly led to harassment.

Based on these statements, the Delhi Police registered a case of sexual harassment and other related charges. Deputy Commissioner of Police Amit Goyal confirmed that the investigation is ongoing.

Accused Remains On The Run

Despite extensive efforts, Saraswati remains at large. Police sources say he was last spotted near Agra, and multiple teams are actively searching for him. During the investigation, authorities discovered a Volvo car in the institute’s basement, which was linked to Saraswati and found to be using a forged diplomatic number plate (39 UN 1). The vehicle has since been seized as part of the inquiry.

Ashram Cuts Ties, Condemns Conduct

Following the allegations, the ashram administration removed Saraswati from his position and expelled him. The Delhi branch of the ashram is affiliated with the Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetha, Sringeri, a well-known South Indian spiritual organization. The Peetha issued a statement condemning his actions as illegal, inappropriate, and against its principles, announcing a complete severance of ties with the accused.

The complaint was lodged at Vasant Kunj North Police Station on August 4. Over the course of the investigation, statements from 32 female PGDM students were recorded, with 17 students detailing harassment incidents. Investigators later registered another FIR on August 25 related to the seized Volvo with the forged number plate.