Delhi Ashram Baba Hid Among Sadhus, Changed 13 Hotels To Evade Arrest; Probe Details Emerge

A Delhi court on Sunday remanded self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati to five days' police custody for questioning after his arrest by the Delhi Police in connection with the sexual harassment charges.

Chaitanyanand Saraswati, the head of an ashram in Vasant Kunj, has been accused of sexually harassing 17 women students at the private institute. He was arrested from a hotel in Agra Sunday morning and produced before the judge at around 3:40 PM.

After being presented in court he was transferred to the Vasant Kunj North Police Station for questioning. Senior officers, including those at the ranks of DCP, ACP, and Inspector, conducted an interrogation lasting nearly two hours. However, investigators reported that the accused repeatedly denied all allegations, claiming they were baseless.

What Happened During Interrogation

Police sources noted that the accused baba displayed little cooperation during questioning. He requested for food shortly after being brought into custody. Despite his resistance, officers placed him under surveillance in the station lockup, equipped with CCTV monitoring. To ensure security, two officers have been assigned to guard him around the clock.

Police further revealed that Chaitanyanand Saraswati closely monitored his institute’s activities even while evading arrest. During his 40-day absconding period, he allegedly stayed in low-cost hotels without CCTV surveillance, often booked by his followers. Police reported that he shifted accommodations at least 13 times, frequently hiding among groups of monks to avoid detection.

During interrogation, he even complained of anxiety and repeatedly expressed nervousness. When asked to unlock his electronic devices, he claimed to have forgotten the passwords. Police have since sent his three mobile phones and an iPad to a forensic laboratory for examination.

Police Probe Underway

An investigation is underway to probe the network of aides who supported him during his period in hiding. Police have also frozen Rs 8 crore deposited in multiple bank accounts and fixed deposits linked to Saraswati.

According to the FIR, Saraswati, a former chairman of a management institute in southwest Delhi, allegedly forced female students to visit his quarter late at night, and sent them inappropriate text messages at odd hours. He allegedly kept track of the students' movements through his phone.

During the investigation, it was revealed that he allegedly used different names and particulars to operate multiple bank accounts and withdrew over Rs 50 lakh after the FIR was registered against him.

Police also found fake visiting cards from him, showing his association with the United Nations and BRICS.