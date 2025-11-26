Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Delhi AQI: Toxic Smog Chokes Capital As Air Quality Stays ‘Very Poor’; Forecast Shows No Relief

Delhi AQI hits ‘very poor’ levels as toxic smog blankets the capital. With no rain expected for a week, IMD warns of continued fog and hazardous air quality till November 28.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Nov 2025 09:41 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Delhi woke up to another suffocating morning on November 26, 2025, as a thick layer of toxic smog settled across the city. Despite the onset of winter, the capital continues to grapple with deteriorating air quality, which remained firmly in the ‘very poor’ category. At 8 am, Delhi’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped to 335, highlighting yet another day of hazardous conditions for residents.

Neighbouring NCR cities reported equally alarming data. Several monitoring stations in Noida recorded severe dips in air quality, Sector 1 at 355, Sector 62 at 304, Sector 116 at 372, and Sector 125 at 399, all indicating dangerously polluted air.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted no rainfall for the next seven days, ruling out one of the few natural cleansing mechanisms the region relies on. Early mornings will continue to witness pockets of shallow fog, further cutting visibility across the capital and the wider NCR.

ALSO READ: Ethiopia Volcano Eruption: Ash Reaches Delhi-NCR, Will It Affect AQI?

Smog Covers Key Delhi Areas, Visibility Drops

By Wednesday morning, localities such as South Extension were enveloped in dense grey haze, with the AQI touching 348, according to CPCB figures. Areas including Akshardham, AIIMS, and ITO also reported reduced visibility, complicating morning commutes and heightening health concerns for vulnerable groups.

Despite the implementation of stringent anti-pollution measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage IV, air quality has shown little sign of improvement this week.

AQI Across Delhi: Numbers Paint A Grim Picture

Multiple neighbourhoods across Delhi reported choking air quality through the morning:

  • Ghazipur: 363
  • AIIMS: 348
  • India Gate: 358
  • South Extension: 348
  • Jahangirpuri: 284
  • NSIT Dwarka: 180
  • Rohini: 261
  • Bawana: 219
  • Vivek Vihar: 279
  • Ashok Vihar: 266
  • Patparganj: 210
  • Nehru Nagar: 250
  • Siri Fort: 229
  • Okhla Phase 2: 222
  • Lodhi Road: 196
  • Najafgarh: 202
  • Sri Aurobindo Marg: 185

At 7 am, several hotspots continued to record some of the worst numbers in the city: Rohini (376), Delhi Technological University (367), Anand Vihar (364), Bawana (382), Ashok Vihar (364), Burari (347), Alipur (344), ITO (360), and Dwarka (361).

GRAP Stage IV Measures Activated

Amid escalating AQI levels, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revised its advisory last Saturday. It directed authorities across NCR to enforce Stage IV restrictions, originally meant for the ‘Severe’ pollution category, under the GRAP Stage III framework. The move indicates the seriousness of the situation and the urgent need to curb emissions across the region.

Delhi Weather And AQI Forecast: What’s Next?

Delhi’s air quality is expected to remain in the ‘very poor’ range until November 28, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System. The extended outlook suggests that pollution levels may fluctuate between ‘severe’ and ‘very poor’ over the next six days.

Interestingly, the sudden decline in air quality earlier this week has also been linked to the eruption of the Hayli Gubbi volcano in Ethiopia's Afar region. The massive plume of ash, rising nearly 14 km (45,000 ft) into the atmosphere, reportedly drifted eastward over the Red Sea, influencing atmospheric conditions across parts of South Asia.

Published at : 26 Nov 2025 09:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Weather Forecast Delhi Pollution Delhi Aqi Today
Read more
