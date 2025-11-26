Delhi AQI: Toxic Smog Chokes Capital As Air Quality Stays ‘Very Poor’; Forecast Shows No Relief

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Delhi woke up to another suffocating morning on November 26, 2025, as a thick layer of toxic smog settled across the city. Despite the onset of winter, the capital continues to grapple with deteriorating air quality, which remained firmly in the ‘very poor’ category. At 8 am, Delhi’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped to 335, highlighting yet another day of hazardous conditions for residents.

Neighbouring NCR cities reported equally alarming data. Several monitoring stations in Noida recorded severe dips in air quality, Sector 1 at 355, Sector 62 at 304, Sector 116 at 372, and Sector 125 at 399, all indicating dangerously polluted air.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted no rainfall for the next seven days, ruling out one of the few natural cleansing mechanisms the region relies on. Early mornings will continue to witness pockets of shallow fog, further cutting visibility across the capital and the wider NCR.

pic.twitter.com/XtQ2sYiKj1

Smog Covers Key Delhi Areas, Visibility Drops

pic.twitter.com/NySdTXasor

By Wednesday morning, localities such as South Extension were enveloped in dense grey haze, with the AQI touching 348, according to CPCB figures. Areas including Akshardham, AIIMS, and ITO also reported reduced visibility, complicating morning commutes and heightening health concerns for vulnerable groups.

Despite the implementation of stringent anti-pollution measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage IV, air quality has shown little sign of improvement this week.

AQI Across Delhi: Numbers Paint A Grim Picture

pic.twitter.com/c8rMrJlf3b

Multiple neighbourhoods across Delhi reported choking air quality through the morning:

Ghazipur: 363

363 AIIMS: 348

348 India Gate: 358

358 South Extension: 348

348 Jahangirpuri: 284

284 NSIT Dwarka: 180

180 Rohini: 261

261 Bawana: 219

219 Vivek Vihar: 279

279 Ashok Vihar: 266

266 Patparganj: 210

210 Nehru Nagar: 250

250 Siri Fort: 229

229 Okhla Phase 2: 222

222 Lodhi Road: 196

196 Najafgarh: 202

202 Sri Aurobindo Marg: 185

At 7 am, several hotspots continued to record some of the worst numbers in the city: Rohini (376), Delhi Technological University (367), Anand Vihar (364), Bawana (382), Ashok Vihar (364), Burari (347), Alipur (344), ITO (360), and Dwarka (361).

GRAP Stage IV Measures Activated

Amid escalating AQI levels, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revised its advisory last Saturday. It directed authorities across NCR to enforce Stage IV restrictions, originally meant for the ‘Severe’ pollution category, under the GRAP Stage III framework. The move indicates the seriousness of the situation and the urgent need to curb emissions across the region.

Delhi Weather And AQI Forecast: What’s Next?

Delhi’s air quality is expected to remain in the ‘very poor’ range until November 28, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System. The extended outlook suggests that pollution levels may fluctuate between ‘severe’ and ‘very poor’ over the next six days.

Interestingly, the sudden decline in air quality earlier this week has also been linked to the eruption of the Hayli Gubbi volcano in Ethiopia's Afar region. The massive plume of ash, rising nearly 14 km (45,000 ft) into the atmosphere, reportedly drifted eastward over the Red Sea, influencing atmospheric conditions across parts of South Asia.