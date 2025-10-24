Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Delhi AQI Hovers Between 'Poor' To 'Severe' As Govt Plans Artificial Rain On Oct 29

Delhi AQI Hovers Between 'Poor' To 'Severe' As Govt Plans Artificial Rain On Oct 29

On Thursday, Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI was recorded at 305 at 4 pm, placing it firmly in the ‘very poor’ category.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Oct 2025 09:59 AM (IST)
Air quality in Delhi deteriorated to the ‘poor’ category on Friday, following four consecutive days of ‘very poor’ pollution levels. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 293 at 6 am on October 24, days after Diwali celebrations in the national capital.

On Thursday, Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI was recorded at 305 at 4 pm, placing it firmly in the ‘very poor’ category.

NCR Continues To Struggle With ‘Poor’ Air

Neighbouring regions of the National Capital Region (NCR) also reported unhealthy air levels. The AQI was recorded at 295 in Sector 51, Gurugram, 230 in Faridabad, and 292 in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram. In Noida, the index stood at 248, while Meerut registered 218. Overall, most major NCR cities reported air quality in the ‘poor’ range.

The Centre’s Air Quality Early Warning System (EWS) has forecast that Delhi’s AQI will remain between the ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ categories in the coming days. Data from the Decision Support System (DSS) indicated that transport emissions contributed 15.7% to the city’s overall pollution on Thursday.

Government Steps Up Anti-Pollution Measures

The Delhi government said it is intensifying efforts to curb air pollution across the city. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa stated on Thursday that around 2,000 teams are operating around the clock to assess and implement anti-pollution measures. He added that plans are in place to deploy 70 more mechanised road sweepers, 70 additional anti-smog guns, water sprinklers, and 140 litter pickers, covering 1,440 km of roads across Delhi.

Artificial Rain Preparations Underway

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that preparations for inducing artificial rain through cloud seeding have been completed. She commended the environment department and officials involved in the initiative, noting that the weather department has forecast cloud formations on October 28, 29, and 30.

Gupta said the cloud seeding exercise aims to help mitigate pollution levels and improve air quality across the national capital.

Published at : 24 Oct 2025 09:59 AM (IST)
Delhi AQI Artificial Rain Cloud Seeding Delhi Cm Rekha Gupta
