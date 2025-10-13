Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesAmbience Mall In Delhi's Vasant Kunj May Shut Down Amid Diwali Rush. Here's Why

Ambience Mall In Delhi's Vasant Kunj May Shut Down Amid Diwali Rush. Here's Why



By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Oct 2025 08:44 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Three of South Delhi’s most prominent shopping destinations, DLF Promenade, DLF Emporio, and Ambience Mall in Vasant Kunj, are facing an unprecedented water crisis that threatens to bring operations to a standstill.

For the first time, these upscale malls, known for attracting celebrities, foreign tourists, and high-end shoppers, are struggling with a severe water shortage following a disruption in supply from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

70% Toilets Closed, Restaurants Affected

According to mall managements, the supply disruption over the past few days has left water tanks nearly empty. The shortage has forced the closure of around 70% of toilets, while restaurants are struggling to maintain basic hygiene standards.

“We don’t even have enough water for cleaning or sanitation. Under these conditions, it’s becoming impossible to serve customers properly,” said a restaurant operator inside one of the malls.

Many eateries have reportedly scaled down operations, suspending dishwashing and limiting drinking water services to customers.

Malls Warn of Shutdown

Mall authorities have issued a stern warning that if the water supply isn’t restored within the next two to three days, they may be forced to temporarily close. A shutdown would result in heavy business losses and affect thousands of employees.

While the DJB has yet to confirm when normal supply will resume, officials familiar with the situation warned that the crisis could deepen if urgent action isn’t taken.

Festive Season Disruption

The timing has made the crisis even more damaging, with Diwali shopping season just weeks away, typically the most profitable period for retailers.

“We were gearing up for the festive rush, but now we’re struggling to manage even the basics,” said a store manager.

The mall managements have urged authorities to intervene immediately, warning that a continued shortage could deal a major blow to Delhi’s retail sector during the year’s busiest shopping season.

Published at : 13 Oct 2025 08:44 AM (IST)
Delhi Malls Shutdown Vasant Kunj Mall DLF Promenade DLF Emporio
