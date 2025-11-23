Delhi Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor', AQI Stands At 381

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesDelhi Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor', AQI Stands At 381

By : PTI | Updated at : 23 Nov 2025 11:34 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital remained in the "very poor" category on Sunday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 381, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the data from the CPCB's Sameer app, 13 monitoring stations in Delhi reported air quality in the "severe" category, while 25 stations recorded "very poor" air quality with readings above 300.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor", and 401 to 500 "severe", according to CPCB standards.

The minimum temperature settled at 14 degrees Celsius, 2.7 degrees above the season's average, while the humidity was recorded at 86 per cent at 8.30 am, as per IMD.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 26 degrees Celsius, with the weather department forecasting shallow fog. 

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 23 Nov 2025 11:34 AM (IST)
Delhi Pollution Delhi NCR Weather
