Delhi Air Quality Dips To 'Poor' But October Chill Sets 2-Year Record

Delhi's air quality improved to "poor" (AQI 292) on Sunday, though Anand Vihar saw "severe" air quality.

By : PTI | Updated at : 26 Oct 2025 11:50 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) Delhi's air quality improved to the "poor" category on Sunday after remaining "very poor" during the day, while the minimum temperature settled at 15.8 degrees Celsius -- the lowest recorded in October in the last two years.

The city recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 292, compared to 324 in the morning.

However, Anand Vihar recorded "severe" air quality with an AQI of 421. As many as 29 monitoring stations across the city reported "very poor" air quality with AQI readings above 300, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data on the Sameer app.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The minimum temperature was 1.4 notches below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In October 2023, the minimum temperature dipped to 15.9 degrees Celsius and had settled at 17.4 degrees Celsius in the same month last year. The maximum temperature settled at 33.1 degrees Celsius, 0.2 degree above the seasonal average, the IMD stated.

The humidity level stood at 94 per cent at 5.30 pm.

The weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle on Monday, with maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle around 29 and 18 degrees Celsius, respectively. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 26 Oct 2025 11:50 PM (IST)
Air Pollution Delhi Air Quality DELHI NEWS
