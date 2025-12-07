Dehradun–Gauchar Helicopter Services Restart, Travel Time Cut To 45 Minutes

Marking 25 years of Uttarakhand’s formation, the Pushkar Singh Dhami government has relaunched affordable helicopter services between Dehradun and Gauchar. The Heritage Aviation-operated route resumed on Saturday, nearly three years after it was suspended in July 2022. The service was first launched on October 8, 2021.

Restarted under the Centre’s UDAN regional connectivity scheme, the service will run seven days a week with two flights daily, easing travel between Dehradun, Tehri, Srinagar and Gauchar.

A key highlight of the relaunch is the fare cut: the one-way ticket from Dehradun to Gauchar, earlier Rs 8,000, has been reduced to Rs 4,000 per passenger, excluding 5% GST. The move is expected to benefit local residents, students, traders and tourists.

45-Minute Travel Time

Heritage Aviation vice-president Kumar Gaurav said the helicopter will fly from Dehradun to New Tehri, then Srinagar, before reaching Gauchar. The total journey will take around 45 minutes, significantly reducing travel time compared to road routes.

The relaunch is also expected to help pilgrims on the Char Dham route and improve connectivity to remote hill regions. Officials expect the low-cost service to boost tourism and local trade across the state.

Morning Flight Timings Afternoon Flight Timings Dehradun to Tehri: 10:15 AM Dehradun to Tehri: 2:30 PM Tehri to Srinagar: 10:30 AM Tehri to Srinagar: 2:45 PM Srinagar to Gauchar: 10:45 AM Srinagar to Gauchar: 3:00 PM Gauchar to Srinagar (Return): 11:00 AM Gauchar to Srinagar (Return): 3:15 PM Srinagar to Tehri: 11:15 AM Srinagar to Tehri: 3:30 PM Tehri to Dehradun: 11:30 AM Tehri to Dehradun: 3:45 PM

Alternative for Char Dham Pilgrims

With the launch of this service, passengers travelling on the Char Dham route will also get an alternative. Also, access to remote mountainous areas will be easier than before. The government and the company hope that the affordable air service will also greatly benefit tourism and local businesses in the state.