Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDehradun–Gauchar Helicopter Services Restart, Travel Time Cut To 45 Minutes

Dehradun–Gauchar Helicopter Services Restart, Travel Time Cut To 45 Minutes

The government and the company hope that the affordable air service will also greatly benefit tourism and local businesses in the state.

By : Danish Khan | Updated at : 07 Dec 2025 11:27 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Marking 25 years of Uttarakhand’s formation, the Pushkar Singh Dhami government has relaunched affordable helicopter services between Dehradun and Gauchar. The Heritage Aviation-operated route resumed on Saturday, nearly three years after it was suspended in July 2022. The service was first launched on October 8, 2021.

Restarted under the Centre’s UDAN regional connectivity scheme, the service will run seven days a week with two flights daily, easing travel between Dehradun, Tehri, Srinagar and Gauchar.

A key highlight of the relaunch is the fare cut: the one-way ticket from Dehradun to Gauchar, earlier Rs 8,000, has been reduced to Rs 4,000 per passenger, excluding 5% GST. The move is expected to benefit local residents, students, traders and tourists.

45-Minute Travel Time

Heritage Aviation vice-president Kumar Gaurav said the helicopter will fly from Dehradun to New Tehri, then Srinagar, before reaching Gauchar. The total journey will take around 45 minutes, significantly reducing travel time compared to road routes.

The relaunch is also expected to help pilgrims on the Char Dham route and improve connectivity to remote hill regions. Officials expect the low-cost service to boost tourism and local trade across the state.

Morning Flight Timings

Afternoon Flight Timings

Dehradun to Tehri: 10:15 AM

Dehradun to Tehri: 2:30 PM

Tehri to Srinagar: 10:30 AM

Tehri to Srinagar: 2:45 PM
Srinagar to Gauchar: 10:45 AM Srinagar to Gauchar: 3:00 PM

Gauchar to Srinagar (Return): 11:00 AM

Gauchar to Srinagar (Return): 3:15 PM

Srinagar to Tehri: 11:15 AM

Srinagar to Tehri: 3:30 PM

Tehri to Dehradun: 11:30 AM

Tehri to Dehradun: 3:45 PM

Alternative for Char Dham Pilgrims

With the launch of this service, passengers travelling on the Char Dham route will also get an alternative. Also, access to remote mountainous areas will be easier than before. The government and the company hope that the affordable air service will also greatly benefit tourism and local businesses in the state.

Published at : 07 Dec 2025 11:27 AM (IST)
Tags :
Uttarakhand News Dehradun Gauchar Helicopter Services
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
25 Killed In Massive Fire After Cylinder Blast At North Goa Nightclub
25 Killed In Massive Fire After Cylinder Blast At North Goa Nightclub
India
DGCA Issues Show Cause Notice To IndiGo CEO Over Flight Chaos, Seeks Reply In 24 Hours
DGCA Issues Show Cause Notice To IndiGo CEO Over Flight Chaos, Seeks Reply In 24 Hours
Cities
Delhi Continues To Breathe 'Very Poor' Air As Battle With Smog Continues; AQI At 304
Delhi Continues To Breathe 'Very Poor' Air As Battle With Smog Continues; AQI At 304
India
'It's A Shame That...': Tharoor Breaks Silence On Attending Putin Banquet Amid Congress' Criticism
'It's A Shame That...': Tharoor Breaks Silence On Attending Putin Banquet Amid Congress' Criticism
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Goa Nightclub Fire Kills 23 Tourists, Sparks Major Investigation
IndiGo Crisis: Passengers Stranded Nationwide as Anger Grows Over Massive Disruptions
IndiGo Crisis: Delhi Airport Issues Advisory, Urges Passengers to Check Flight Status
IndiGo Crisis Deepens: Massive Flight Cancellations Leave Passengers Stranded
Breaking: Uncle Allegedly Kills Nephew in Sangam Vihar After Minor Garbage Dispute
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Vinay K Srivastava
Vinay K Srivastava
OPINION | India's New Momentum: How Renewable Energy And IT Are Powering The Nation's Future
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget