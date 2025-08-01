Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesCurfew Imposed In Pune's Yavat Village After Communal Tensions Over 'Objectionable' Post, CM Fadnavis Urges Peace

Violence erupted in Yavat, Pune, after an outsider's offensive social media post ignited tensions. A curfew was imposed, and police used lathi-charge to control crowds.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Aug 2025 07:55 PM (IST)

Curfew has been imposed in Yavat village of Pune following violence triggered by a social media post. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has responded to the incident, which took place in Yavat of Daund tehsil, stating that as per information received, an outsider had posted an objectionable status that led to tensions.

CM Fadnavis also said that people took to the streets, and the police had to resort to lathi-charge to control the crowd. He added that the situation is now under control, with members of both communities sitting together to resolve the issue and de-escalate tensions.

"I have just gathered information about the matter. According to it, a person from outside had posted an objectionable status, which led to tensions. People came out onto the streets, and in order to control the crowd, some lathi-charge had to be carried out. The situation is now under control. People from both communities are sitting together, talking, and trying to resolve the tension," Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis said that some people deliberately post such statuses to create tension. He also said that strict action will be taken against them.

"Some people deliberately post such statuses to create tension, but strict action will definitely be taken against them. Just because a gathering or event took place, does that give anyone the freedom to post such provocative statuses? No one has the right to make offensive remarks against any religion in this manner. So, to say that the tension arose because of a public gathering is completely incorrect. At present, the area is entirely peaceful. We also need to verify whether the video clip is from the same location or from somewhere else. In many such cases, doctored videos also come to light. Hence, that aspect must also be investigated. We have only one appeal: everyone should maintain peace and no one should take the law into their own hands. If anyone does so, the police will take strict action against them," he added, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar arrived at the area where the tensions prevail. He also met the affected people.

Heavy Police Deployment in Yavat

Officials said that a youth from a particular community allegedly uploaded an objectionable post on social media, which enraged members of another group. In response, a large police force has been deployed in Yavat village of Daund taluka in Pune district to maintain peace and prevent further escalation.

In a video posted by news agency ANI, a large number of police officials could be seen walking towards Yavat village, and several vehicles could also be seen on the streets moving slowly as the cops walked.

