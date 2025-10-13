Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesCong Hits Out At BJP For Not Naming Metro Station In Mumbai After Nehru

Cong Hits Out At BJP For Not Naming Metro Station In Mumbai After Nehru

Congress said BJP earlier changed the name of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library in Delhi to Prime Ministers' Museum, and replaced Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) with My Bharat.

By : PTI | Updated at : 13 Oct 2025 11:45 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mumbai: The Mumbai Congress on Monday claimed the ruling BJP has deliberately not named the Science Centre Metro station on Line 3 here after the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

In a post on X, Mumbai Congress's chief spokesperson, Sachin Sawant, further claimed that Nehru's contribution is so monumental and unshakable that no matter how much the BJP despises him or attempts to malign his legacy, such efforts will remain as futile as spitting at the sky.

The entire country knows that the area in Worli (where the Metro station is located) is identified by the name Nehru Science Centre, he said.

Yet, because the "BJP suffers from an allergy to the name Nehru", they have deliberately omitted it and named the Metro station merely as Science Centre, Sawant alleged.

"This is highly objectionable and a deep insult to the memory of former Prime Minister and world icon, Bharat Ratna Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru ji, whose vision laid the foundations of India's scientific temper, industrial progress, and modern outlook," he said.

"Once again, this act exposes the petty, intolerant, and vindictive mindset of the BJP," Sawant charged.

They earlier changed the name of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library in Delhi to Prime Ministers' Museum, and replaced Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) with My Bharat, he said.

"We strongly demand that the name of India's first Prime Minister be reinstated at the Worli Metro Station. The world is watching how India's great leaders and founding fathers are being treated. The BJP's warped mindset is not only erasing history but also tarnishing the dignity and global image of our nation. We unequivocally condemn this disgraceful act," he added.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the final phase of the Mumbai Metro Line-3 between Acharya Atre Chowk and Cuffe Parade, marking a major milestone in the city's infrastructure development.

With that, the entire 33.5-km stretch of Mumbai's first underground Metro corridor between Cuffe Parade and Aarey JVLR, known as Aqua Line, became operational on October 9. PTI 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 13 Oct 2025 11:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mumbai Metro Mumbai Metro Nehru
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Court Frames Charges Against Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi In Land-For-Job Scam Case
Court Frames Charges Against Lalu, Rabri Devi In Land-For-Job Scam Case
India
ED Raids Premises Linked To Coldrif Maker After Several Children's Death
ED Raids Premises Linked To Coldrif Maker After Several Children's Death
World
Hamas Releases 7 Israeli Hostages As Part Of Gaza Peace Deal
Hamas Releases 7 Israeli Hostages As Part Of Gaza Peace Deal
World
WATCH: Texas Plane Crash Caught On Cam, 2 Dead As Trucks Burst Into Massive Fire
WATCH: Texas Plane Crash Caught On Cam, 2 Dead As Trucks Burst Into Massive Fire
Advertisement

Videos

Land-for-Job Case: Rabri Devi Refuses to Admit Charges, Lalu Family to Contest Case | ABP News
Lalu Yadav Faces Legal Setback, Court Likely To Frames Charges in Land-for-Job Case | ABP News
'Court Framed Charges Against Lalu Prasad', Says Tejashwi in Land-for-Job Case | ABP News
Land-for-Job Scam: Court Hearing Starts As Lalu Family Appears in Delhi Court | ABP News
Dehradun: Nightclub Fire Stunt Goes Wrong, Two Bartenders Injured | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
China Opens Polar Silk Road – Will India Also Join the Arctic Race?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget