CNG Supply May Be Hit In Mumbai Today After Fire At ONGC Plant

A fire at the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation’s (ONGC) gas processing facility in Uran, Navi Mumbai, on Monday disrupted the supply of natural gas to Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL), raising concerns over the availability of CNG across the city.

Officials said while MGL has assured an uninterrupted supply of piped natural gas (PNG) to households, CNG stations could face shortages due to reduced pipeline pressure.

The blaze broke out at the Uran plant around 3 pm and was brought under control by ONGC’s fire brigade within two hours. No injuries were reported in the incident.

In a statement, MGL said it had prioritised supply to domestic consumers and urged its industrial and commercial clients to switch to alternative fuels until operations stabilise.

“Normal supply will be restored once ONGC resumes full operations at the Uran facility,” the company said.