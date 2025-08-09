Cloudburst Hits Kullu, As Rain Continues To Batter Himachal. IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Today

A cloudburst struck Sharod Nallah in Sub Tehsil Jari of Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district at around 5:35 pm on Thursday. According to the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Kullu, no casualties have been reported so far, and the situation remains under control.

Himachal Pradesh on High Alert as Monsoon Intensifies

While Delhi deals with its weekend showers, Himachal Pradesh is bracing for more severe weather. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued heavy rainfall across the hill state, prompting an Orange Alert for August 11 and 12 in three districts, while the rest remain under a Yellow Alert.

The monsoon has already left a devastating mark—since June 20, the state has recorded 202 weather-related deaths. Of these, 108 were caused by rain-triggered floods and landslides, while 94 resulted from road accidents, according to official figures.

Rainfall in August has been 35% above normal, with Solan, Kullu, Kinnaur, Bilaspur, and Una recording nearly double their usual monthly averages. From June 1 to August 8, Himachal has received 13% more rain than the seasonal norm. Shimla has logged the highest rainfall so far, followed by Mandi, which has seen precipitation soar to 65% above average. Chamba, Una, Bilaspur, and Kangra have also reported around 40% more rainfall than normal.

Despite the deluge, the IMD has not issued major flood warnings yet, as certain areas have seen lighter showers. Still, authorities are urging residents and tourists to remain vigilant in the days ahead.

Rescue Operations Intensify in Uttarakhand’s Dharali and Harsil

While Kullu escaped major damage from Thursday’s cloudburst, neighbouring Uttarakhand is battling severe disaster impacts. In Dharali and Harsil, rescue teams have safely evacuated 650 people over the past two days. Authorities fear that around 300 individuals are still stranded, and operations to bring them to safety are being carried out on a war footing.

Army, ITBP, and NDRF Deploy Advanced Search and Rescue Tools

Teams from the Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and district administration are engaged in round-the-clock relief work. Dog squads, drones, and ground-penetrating radars are being used to locate survivors. Mobile communication services have now been restored in the Harsil Valley, improving coordination.

CM Dhami Supervises Evacuation Efforts on the Ground

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who has been stationed in Uttarkashi for three days to oversee the operations, confirmed that 400 people were evacuated on Thursday and another 250 on Friday. “We are committed to bringing every stranded person to safety at the earliest,” he assured.

Relief work has been hindered by broken roads between Dharali, Harsil, and Uttarkashi. However, restored mobile and internet services are expected to speed up rescue coordination. Generators are being deployed to restore electricity supply in affected areas.

Government Forms Expert Panel to Boost Disaster Preparedness

In response to the Uttarakhand disaster, the state government is prioritising better preparedness for future calamities. IT and Urban Development Secretary Nitesh Jha has formed a scientific committee with experts from IIRS–ISRO, the Wadia Institute, and the Meteorological Department. The panel, led by Uttarakhand Space Applications Center Director General Prof. Durgesh Pant, is tasked with submitting a detailed report within a week to strengthen early warning systems and disaster response capabilities.