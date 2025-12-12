Naxalism On Brink Of Elimination, Development Soars In Bastar Region: Chhattisgarh CM

Raipur, Dec 12 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday said while Naxalism was on the verge of complete elimination in the state, his government is focused on taking development to the remotest parts of the Bastar region.

Addressing a press conference on the eve of the BJP government's second anniversary, Sai said Chhattisgarh's development had long been obstructed by Left-Wing Extremism despite the state being rich in natural resources.

"Today the entire country knows that in just two years, because of the double-engine government (BJP government at Centre and in state) and the firm resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, our security forces have fought Maoists with exceptional courage. Under Shah's guidance, Naxalism in Chhattisgarh is moving towards complete elimination," he said.

In the last two years, more than 505 Maoists have been neutralised, over 2,386 have surrendered and 1,901 arrested, Sai said, claiming that the previous Congress government could not achieve such success in even five years.

But ending Naxalism will not be enough and "we have to take development to every corner of Bastar region for which several schemes are being run," said the chief minister.

"We have launched the Niyad Nella Nar (Your good village) scheme (aimed at providing amenities and benefits of welfare schemes in villages located close to security camps). As security camps expand, development is following. Electricity is reaching villages, ration supply has stabilised, closed schools have reopened, hospitals are functioning again and mobile towers are being set up. Development has reached and peace has returned to more than 400 villages in the interior," he said.

The chief minister further said his government has introduced a new rehabilitation policy for surrendered Maoists with provisions such as Rs 10,000 monthly assistance for three years, land for housing in urban areas, agricultural land in rural areas, and skill development training.

Last month, Pandum Cafe, being run by surrendered Naxalites and victims of Maoist violence, was inaugurated in Jagdalpur, he noted.

Eco-tourism, 'Bastar Pandum' and the 'Bastar Olympic' events are giving the region a new identity, he added.

Presenting a report card of his government's two-year tenure, he highlighted several welfare and development initiatives including approval of 18 lakh houses under PM Awas Yojana, paddy procurement at Rs 3,100 per quintal and monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 to nearly 70 lakh women under the Mahtari Vandan Yojana.

Sai said more than 400 administrative reforms had strengthened governance through digital monitoring, while a new industrial policy is expanding economic opportunities.

Road, rail, expressways and industrial infrastructure had expanded at an unprecedented pace due to support from the Centre, said Sai.

Air connectivity has also expanded significantly. Ambikapur Airport was inaugurated by the PM, and new flights have already begun operating from Bilaspur, Jagdalpur, and Ambikapur, the CM said.

Budget provisions have been made for the expansion of the Jashpur and Balrampur airstrips, he added.

The Anjor Vision Document-2047 had been prepared for a "developed Chhattisgarh," and the impact of rapid development was visible in people's the chief minister added.

