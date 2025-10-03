Chennai To Stay Rain-Soaked This Week, Monsoon May Affect Weekend Plans — Detailed Forecast

Chennai’s rainy season is far from over, even as the southwest monsoon begins its withdrawal. The city’s weather is shaped not only by the retreat of the southwest monsoon but also by the arrival of the northeast monsoon, which typically brings heavy rainfall to coastal Tamil Nadu from October through December. Consequently, showers are expected to continue despite the official end of the southwest monsoon.

Weather experts indicate that the southwest monsoon’s withdrawal over Chennai is delayed, while persistent weather systems over the Bay of Bengal have extended the monsoon’s influence, and rainfall may continue into early or mid-October, as reported by News18.

As the southwest monsoon weakens, the northeast monsoon is expected to gradually take over, altering the rainfall pattern without completely stopping precipitation. For residents, the transition will be subtle, with minor changes in wind direction, humidity, and atmospheric pressure.

Chennai Weather Update On Oct 3-6

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain at isolated places across several districts over the weekend. On October 3, areas including Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villuppuram, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Salem, Namakkal, Kallakurichi, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, and the Union Territories of Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to experience heavy rain.



On October 4, showers are expected over Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villuppuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, and Ramanathapuram. On October 5, heavy rain may occur in Madurai, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Theni, and Dindigul.

IMD further warned that some areas of Chennai could see one or two spells of moderate rain, intense at times, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Residents are advised to stay prepared, carry umbrellas, and exercise caution during heavy showers, as the northeast monsoon begins to dominate the region’s weather in the coming months.