Chennai Wakes To Cloudy Skies, Rain & Lightning Expected In 24 Hours; 3 TN Districts Under Yellow Alert

The IMD forecasts rain in Chennai and surrounding districts, along with other parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Aug 2025 01:41 PM (IST)

Chennai is expected to witness light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms over the next 24 hours, with the sky remaining partly cloudy, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 35–36°C, while the minimum will stay between 26–27°C. IMD forecasts “one or two spells of light to moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning” in parts of the city and surrounding areas.

Tamil Nadu Weather Update 

In a recent bulletin, IMD said, "Light rains are likely at one or two places over Chennai, Chengalpattu, Thiruvallur, Ranipet Kanchipuram, Thiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Karur, Thiruppur, Theni, Tenkasi and Thirunelveli districts of Tamilnadu and Puducherry."


The southwest monsoon remains vigorous over Tamil Nadu, bringing widespread rainfall—particularly in the northern districts—along with moderate showers in the south interior and isolated rain along the southern coast. Puducherry and Karaikal also recorded notable downpours. Karaikal (Karaikal district) received 11 mm of rain, while Karaikal AWS and Manalmedu (Mayiladuthurai district) recorded 10 mm each.

Elsewhere, Madurai Airport registered the highest maximum temperature in the state at 36.5°C, while Karur Paramathi recorded the lowest minimum in the plains at 21.0°C.

A yellow alert has been issued for heavy rain at isolated places in Tiruvallur, Ranipet, and the Nilgiris on August 12. Thunderstorms and lightning are also expected in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

Independent weather blogger Pradeep John, popularly known as Tamil Nadu Weatherman, noted that a developing monsoon low near north Andhra Pradesh is creating favorable wind conditions for late-night thunderstorms over the KTCC (Chennai and surrounding districts) region. While some areas could receive heavy showers, others may see little to no rain, similar to Monday’s patchy distribution.

Published at : 12 Aug 2025 01:41 PM (IST)
