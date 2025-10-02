Chennai Power Cut On Oct 3, 2025: Electricity To Be Suspended In Several Localities From 9 AM

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesChennai Power Cut On Oct 3, 2025: Electricity To Be Suspended In Several Localities From 9 AM

Chennai residents will experience a power outage on October 3, 2025, from 9 AM to 2 PM for essential maintenance in areas including Karambakkam and Ponni Nagar.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Oct 2025 06:07 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Chennai Power Cut On Oct 2, 2025: Residents of Chennai are advised of a scheduled power outage on Friday, October 3, 2025, due to essential maintenance work. Electricity supply will be suspended from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm in several areas. The temporary suspension is part of routine maintenance by the electricity department to ensure a safe and uninterrupted power supply. 

Chennai Power Shutdown 

Porur: Karambakkam, Kandaswamy Nagar, Ponni Nagar, Arunachalam Nagar, Mothi Nagar, Padmavahy Nagar, Kaveri Nagar, Dharmaraja Nagar, Viswanathan Street, and Bhiramanar Street.

Such maintenance work includes inspecting and repairing transformers, overhead lines, and other electrical infrastructure to prevent unexpected breakdowns and hazards in the future. Officials have assured that the power will be restored before 2:00 pm if the work is completed ahead of schedule.

Precautions During Power Cut

Residents are advised to take necessary precautions during the shutdown to minimize inconvenience. Households should keep flashlights, battery-operated lamps, and mobile chargers ready. Sensitive electronic devices like computers, refrigerators, and air conditioners should be switched off to prevent damage when power returns. Residents are also encouraged to plan their daily activities, including cooking, laundry, and office work, around the scheduled outage.

Motorists should be cautious as traffic signals in some areas may not function during the shutdown, and local authorities may deploy traffic personnel to manage intersections. Residents relying on water pumps for daily needs should ensure sufficient water storage beforehand.

The electricity department requests cooperation from the public and advises them to report any emergency issues through the official helpline. While temporary, these planned outages are crucial for long-term reliability and safety of the power network in Porur.

Chennai Weather Update 

In Chennai, IMD has predicted partly cloudy sky with moderate spells of rainfall. IMD said, "One or two spells of Light/Moderate

rain with Thunderstorm and Lightning is likely to occur in some areas."

Published at : 02 Oct 2025 06:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Chennai Chennai Power Cut
Opinion
