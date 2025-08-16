Chennai Power Cut On August 18, 2025: Check Areas To Face Outage For Maintenance Work

Chennai Power Cut On August 18, 2025: The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) has announced a scheduled power outage in parts of Pallavaram on Monday, August 18, 2025, to facilitate essential maintenance and upgrade works at the Pallavaram 110 KV substation.

Chennai Power Cut

According to TANGEDCO officials, the shutdown will be carried out between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., during which several localities in and around Pallavaram will be affected. The move is part of routine substation maintenance and safety enhancement measures aimed at ensuring reliable power supply in the coming months.

The areas under the outage include Old Pallavaram, Zamin Pallavaram, Thrisulam, Rajaji Nagar, Malliga Nagar, Malaganthapuram, Bharathi Nagar, Pachayappan Colony, Cantonment Pallavaram, and stretches along GST Road in Pallavaram.

Officials stated that the shutdown is necessary to carry out technical checks, equipment servicing and minor repair works to strengthen the electricity distribution system. Such scheduled interruptions, though inconvenient, are crucial to prevent unexpected breakdowns and to improve overall efficiency of the power supply network.

Chennai Power Shutdown Precautions

Residents and businesses in the affected areas have been advised to make necessary arrangements in advance. TANGEDCO has urged people to charge essential devices, store adequate water and plan industrial or commercial activities accordingly. Hospitals and other critical service providers in the zone have been alerted to ensure uninterrupted backup power during the maintenance window.

The power utility has further assured that supply will be restored earlier than the scheduled 5:00 p.m. deadline if the maintenance works are completed ahead of time.

This is part of TANGEDCO’s broader maintenance drive across Chennai, where substations are being periodically serviced to enhance stability and meet the city’s rising power demand.

