Chennai To Experience Power Cut On Oct 10, 2025: Key Areas To Be Hit By 5-Hour Outage

Chennai residents in Mylapore, Besant Nagar, Thirumullaivayal, Avadi, and Thirumangalam face a power shutdown on October 10, 2025, from 9 AM to 2 PM for maintenance.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 06:21 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Chennai residents are advised to prepare for a scheduled power shutdown on Friday, 10 October 2025, as several important parts of the city will experience a temporary suspension of electricity supply. The outage, planned from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM, is part of maintenance and improvement works to ensure a stable and uninterrupted power supply in the long term.

Chennai Power Shutdown

The affected areas include Mylapore, Besant Nagar, Thirumullaivayal, Avadi, and Thirumangalam. 

Mylapore area: streets like TTK Road, Bhimanna Mudali 1st & 2nd Street, CV Raman Road, Alwarpet Main Street, South Mada Street, Mary’s Road, and many more local lanes.

Besant Nagar: includes Fourth Avenue, Damodarapuram, Besant Avenue, Arunachalpuram, Bridge Road, etc.

Thirumullaivayal: places like Pondeswaram, Thamarai Pakkam, Vivekananda Nagar, Devi Easwari Nagar, Jyoti Nagar, and surrounding roads.

Avadi: Gandhi Nagar, the bus stand and depot area, HVF Road, OCF Road, PV Puram.

Thirumangalam area (Anna Nagar West, etc.): includes WBlock, C & D Sections, Main Roads 11 to 20, Emerald Flats, Nehru Nagar, and many local colonies and blocks.

Power supply is expected to resume before 2:00 PM if maintenance work is completed on schedule.

During such outages, residents are advised to keep essential devices charged in advance, use battery-powered lights, avoid opening refrigerators frequently to prevent food spoilage, and plan any important work requiring electricity ahead of time. Unplugging sensitive electronics can also help avoid damage from sudden voltage fluctuations once power is restored.

Chennai Weather Update

Chennai’s weather forecast adds another consideration. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted one or two spells of light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in parts of the city. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 34–35°C, with minimum temperatures of 26–27°C. Residents are advised to take precautions during rainfall, particularly in areas affected by the power cut.

By planning ahead and taking safety measures, Chennai residents can minimize the inconvenience of the temporary outage while staying prepared for the rainy conditions.

Published at : 09 Oct 2025 06:21 PM (IST)
Chennai Chennai Power Cut
