If you live in Chennai, be prepared for a scheduled power outage this Thursday, July 31. Several localities across the city will face electricity cuts from 9 AM to 2 PM due to planned maintenance work, according to the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO). Power may resume earlier if the work wraps up ahead of schedule.

Here's a breakdown of the affected areas, listed zone-wise for easy reference:

Tambaram Region

Residents in the following areas should brace for outages: ALS Nagar, Ramana Nagar, Adambakkam Main Road, all three Mada Streets (North, East, and West), Manickam Avenue, Padmavathy Nagar, Agaram Main Road, Vedachalam Nagar, SR Colony, IAF Road, Ricky Garden, Harini Apartment, Sumeru City, Ranga Nagar, Sarangasi Nagar, Tiruvannamalai Nagar, Kamaraj Highway, Pettai Street, Kannagi Street, Panchayat Board Road, and Chakra Avenue.

Pallavaram Region

Power will be cut in Thiruvallam Periyar Nagar, Amman Nagar, Arulmalai Chavadi, Annai Anjugam, Sakthi Nagar, and Pallavaram East. Additional areas include Thiruvallam, Venkatraman Nagar, Sivagami Nagar, Muthamizh Nagar, Gayathri Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Bhuvaneswari Nagar, Pasiyam Nagar, Manickam Nagar, and PBR Nagar.

Adyar Region

The outage will impact Besant Nagar, Rukmini Road, Beach Road, Arundel Beach Road, 7th Avenue, 30th Cross Road, MGR Road, and Tiger Varadachari Road. Also affected: Gandhi Nagar, Crescent Avenue Road, Crescent, Park 1st and 2nd Road, Gandhi Nagar 3rd Cross Street, 4th Main Road, Shastri Nagar, Malviya Avenue, Subbu Street, MG Road, Marudeeswarar Nagar, LP Road, Canal Bank Road, KP Nagar (1st–3rd Main Roads and 2nd–3rd Cross Street), PV Nagar (1st and 2nd Street), Anna Avenue, Govindarajapuram, Sardarpatte Road, and Bhaktavatsalam 1st Street.

Velachery Region

Areas affected include Velachery Main Road, Matteo Street, Orandi Amman Kovil Street, Jagannathapuram, and residents of Rams and Seapros Apartments.

Vyasarpadi Region

Erukancherry Highway, PV Colony, Shastri Nagar, Indira Nagar Extension, Vyasarpadi Industrial Estate, Stephen Road, Vyasar Nagar, Pudunagar, MBM Street, Vyasarpadi Market, Central Cross Street, ABC Kalyanapuram, Satyammur 25th Street Garden, Pallath Street (1st–3rd Street), Udaya Suryan Nagar, S.A. Colony, and Sharma Nagar will see outages.

Avadi Region

The shutdown will impact Pattabiram, Sekkadu, Ayyappan Nagar, Sridevi Nagar, Thandurai, Kannapalayam, Gopalapuram, VGV Nagar, and VGN Nagar.

Power is expected to be restored by 2 PM, but if the maintenance is completed sooner, supply may resume earlier.

Planning ahead? Charge your devices, wrap up important work, and inform elderly family members who may need extra help. For real-time updates or assistance, TANGEDCO customers can contact their local office or visit the official website.

Anniversary Of Largest Power Cut In India

Coincidentally, July 30 and July 31, 2025, mark the 13th anniversary of the largest power cut in history. This power outage lasted 13.5 hours due to a grid overload and cascading power failures in the northern and eastern grids.