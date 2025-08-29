Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesChennai Airport Glass Panel Crashes Near Restaurant, 89th Such Incident Reported

Chennai Airport Glass Panel Crashes Near Restaurant, 89th Such Incident Reported

At Chennai International Airport, the passengers evacuated the area after the loud crash.

By : PTI | Updated at : 29 Aug 2025 12:59 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Chennai, Aug 29 (PTI) A glass panel crashed at the Chennai international airport, causing inconvenience to the passengers. No one was injured, an official at the airport said on Friday.

Glass sheets getting shattered at the airport here is not new and the latest incident on Thursday was the 89th instance.

The incident occurred near a restaurant in the airport. Passengers rushed out of the restaurant, hearing a loud crash. The airport staff arrived at the spot and put up temporary barricades in the area to prevent passengers from stepping on the broken glass. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 29 Aug 2025 12:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Chennai
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'India Is Springboard For Japanese Businesses To Global South': PM Modi At Tokyo Economic Forum
'India Is Springboard For Japanese Businesses': PM Modi At Tokyo Economic Forum
India
Cloudbursts Hit Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag, Chamoli; Families Trapped Under Debris
Cloudbursts Hit Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag, Chamoli; Families Trapped Under Debris
World
PM Modi Arrives In Tokyo, To Attend 15th India-Japan Annual Summit
PM Modi Arrives In Tokyo, To Attend 15th India-Japan Annual Summit
World
JD Vance Says He’s Ready To Step In As President If 'Terrible Tragedy' Strikes
JD Vance Says He’s Ready To Step In As President If 'Terrible Tragedy' Strikes
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: 2 Arrested in Bihar for Abusing PM Modi During INDIA Alliance Event | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India to Boost Russian Oil Imports by Up to 20% Despite US Tariffs | ABP NEWS
India-China Border Dispute: Agreement Reached During 24th Round of Talks | ABP NEWS
Breaking: PM Modi Receives Grand Welcome at Tokyo Airport with Traditional Folk Dance | ABP NEWS
PM Modi Japan Visit: PM Narendra Modi’s Important Visit to Japan: Strengthening India-Japan Ties | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | In The Age Of AI, Does Your Child Still Need To Learn Math?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget