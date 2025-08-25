Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesCentre Withdraws CRPF ‘Z’ Security Cover for Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Delhi Police Back in Charge

After an attack on Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, the Centre initially granted her CRPF 'Z' security. However, this was quickly withdrawn, reverting her protection to the Delhi Police.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 25 Aug 2025 10:26 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Centre has withdrawn the CRPF's 'Z' category security cover given to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The security detail, provided after an alleged attack on her last week, has now been handed back to Delhi Police, reported news agency PTI, citing official sources.

Attack On CM Rekha Gupta

On August 20, a man attacked Gupta during a 'jan sunwai' (public grievance hearing) session at her Civil Lines office. Her office described it as part of a "planned assassination attempt". A day later, the Union Home Ministry directed the CRPF's VIP security wing to extend 'Z' category protection to her.

Shift Back To Delhi Police

Sources said the order to formally place Gupta under CRPF protection was never finalised. Instead, the plan was revised, and the Centre decided to withdraw the cover, making Delhi Police solely responsible for her security.

Two Arrested For Attack On CM Gupta

Delhi Police have so far arrested two people in connection with the attack. The prime accused, 41-year-old auto driver Rajesh Khimji from Rajkot, Gujarat, allegedly planned to stab the Chief Minister. His friend, Tahseen, was also arrested in Rajkot for aiding him with money and staying in constant touch during the incident.

Accused Visited Supreme Court Before Attack

Investigators revealed that Khimji had gone to the Supreme Court before heading to the CM's Shalimar Bagh residence, but backed off due to heavy security there. During the Civil Lines attack, he is believed to have discarded his knife out of fear of being caught. Police are questioning both accused to determine the motive and whether Khimji had links to any organisation or external support in planning the assault.

Khimji, who is an autorickshaw driver, has been charged in five cases of assault and possession of liquor since 2017 in Rajkot. The police said that there are multiple instances of preventive action being taken against him.

Published at : 25 Aug 2025 09:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rekha Gupta DELHI NEWS
