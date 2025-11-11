CCTV Image Shows Suspect Driving Hyundai i20 That Exploded Near Red Fort

A CCTV image of the suspect driving the white Hyundai i20 car that exploded on Monday evening near the Red Fort in Delhi has surfaced. The blast killed nine people and injured 20 others.

Panic gripped central Delhi on Monday when a powerful explosion tore through a moving car near the Red Fort metro station. The incident, which occurred around 6:52 PM at a congested traffic signal, sent shockwaves through one of the capital’s most crowded areas.

According to Delhi Police officials, the blast gutted several vehicles, including six cars, two e-rickshaws, and an autorickshaw. The injured, two women and 18 men, were rushed to LNJP Hospital, where several remain in critical condition.

Police Probe Possible Suicide Attack

Investigators said the explosion took place inside a Hyundai i20 carrying three occupants. “The blast occurred in a moving Hyundai i20 car in which three people were sitting. We have not found any pellet or puncture in the body of the injured, which is unusual in a blast. We are investigating all angles,” a senior police officer said.

Delhi Police have not ruled out the possibility of a suicide attack. Officers detained the original owner of the car, Mohd. Salman, for questioning. Salman told police he sold the vehicle in Okhla one and a half years ago to a man named Devendra, who later resold it twice, once in Ambala and later to Tariq in Pulwama. Authorities are tracing each link in the chain of ownership.

Eyewitnesses described the explosion as “deafening,” with the sound heard as far as ITO, nearly two kilometres away. The impact shattered the window panes of nearby vehicles and cracked glass panels at the Red Fort metro station. Videos shared by the Chandni Chowk Traders’ Association showed mangled remains of vehicles and scattered body parts around the site.

Ten fire tenders were deployed to douse the flames. Fire department officials confirmed the blaze was brought under control by 7:29 pm.

Senior Officials Visit Site; City on High Alert

Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha confirmed that emergency units from the police, Forensic Science Laboratory, NIA, and NSG were on the scene. “All agencies are taking stock of the situation,” he said.

Home Minister Amit Shah visited the blast site and later met victims at LNJP Hospital. He briefed Delhi Police Chief Satish Golcha and the Intelligence Bureau Director about the ongoing probe. Shah said the explosion damaged multiple vehicles and injured several bystanders, including pedestrians and auto-rickshaw passengers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also reviewed the situation and expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.

Possible Faridabad Connection Under Lens

Officials are also examining possible links between Monday’s explosion and a major recovery of 360 kg of suspected ammonium nitrate from the Faridabad residence of a Kashmiri doctor, Muzammil Ganaie, earlier in the day.

Laboratory experts are analyzing residue from the Red Fort blast to determine if ammonium nitrate was used. So far, no traces of RDX have been detected. The bomb disposal squad continues to scour the scene for detonators and other explosive materials.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage to trace the route of the vehicle and collect electronic evidence, including mobile tower dump data. Dossiers of known suspects are being cross-checked for possible leads.

In the wake of the explosion, Chandni Chowk market will remain closed on Tuesday, market president Sanjay Bhargaw announced. His shop, located nearly 800 metres from the site, suffered damage from the blast. “The entire building shook. People started running in panic,” he said.

Opposition parties, including the Congress, have urged the government to ensure a swift and transparent investigation, citing growing concerns about public safety in the national capital.