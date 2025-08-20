3 Killed After Building Collapses In Delhi's Daryaganj

Three workers were killed after a two-storey building collapsed near Sadbhavna Park in central Delhi’s Daryaganj on Wednesday, officials said.

The deceased were identified as Zubair, Gulsagar and Taufiq, who were working at the site when the structure caved in, they added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan said the injured were shifted to LNJP Hospital. “Civic authorities, including DDMA, have been informed and rescue efforts are underway. Legal action will be taken after verification of facts,” he said.

According to the Delhi Fire Services, a call was received at 12.14 pm, following which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The building, consisting of a ground and two floors, had collapsed before they arrived.

“Three persons were rescued from the debris and immediately taken to hospital,” a DFS official said.

Rescue operations were continuing till last reports came in. The cause of the collapse is yet to be ascertained.

The incident comes just over a month after six members of a family were killed when an unauthorised four-storey residential structure caved in at Janta Colony, Welcome, on July 12. That collapse occurred in a narrow five-foot-wide lane, leaving no room for rescue vehicles to enter easily.

Apart from the fatalities, eight others, including four members of the deceased family, had sustained injuries in the incident.

