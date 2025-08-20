Two Schools In Delhi Got Bomb Threats Emails

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Two Delhi schools in Malviya Nagar and Najafgarh received bomb threats via e-mail on Wednesday, days after 32 city schools faced similar hoax threats. Police evacuated students, probe underway

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Aug 2025 08:45 AM (IST)
Once again on Wednesday morning two schools received bomb threats via e-mail, police officials confirmed. One of the schools is located in Malviya Nagar, while the other is in Najafgarh, according to ANI.

The fresh scare comes close on the heels of a major security alert earlier this week, when as many as 32 schools across the capital were targeted with similar threats. That incident led to mass evacuations, frantic scenes outside school gates, and anxious parents rushing to pick up their children.

Among the institutions that received those earlier threats were prominent names such as Delhi Public School (DPS) Dwarka, Modern Convent School, and ShreeRam World School in Sector 10, Dwarka. “All students and staff have been evacuated as a precautionary measure. Search operations are underway,” a Delhi Police officer had said at the time.

Investigations later revealed that the threatening e-mails had been sent under the name “The Terrorizers 111 Group.” The messages demanded $5,000 in cryptocurrency and claimed that school IT systems had been hacked, with “pipe bombs and advanced explosive devices” allegedly planted inside the campuses.

While those threats turned out to be hoaxes, the recurrence of such incidents has reignited concerns among parents and authorities. Bomb hoaxes targeting schools are not new in the national capital, but their growing frequency has raised questions about safety,

Published at : 20 Aug 2025 07:59 AM (IST)
