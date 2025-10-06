In a shocking incident on Monday afternoon, Khagen Murmu, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Bengal’s Maldaha Uttar constituency, sustained serious injuries during an attack in the flood-affected Jalpaiguri region. Disturbing visuals from the scene showed Murmu with severe head wounds, blood soaking his white scarf, highlighting the brutality of the assault.

Murmu was reportedly attacked alongside other BJP leaders, including local MLA Shankar Ghosh, while they were distributing essential relief materials to residents struggling amid the devastating floods. The assault has sent ripples of outrage across political circles and communities in the state.

This violent episode is likely to intensify tensions between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the opposition BJP as Bengal gears up for the Assembly elections next year. Questions are now being raised about the safety of political workers on the ground and the growing polarization in the region.