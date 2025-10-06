Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesBJP MP Khagen Murmu Injured After Stones Thrown While Distributing Relief Material In Jalpaiguri

BJP MP Khagen Murmu Injured After Stones Thrown While Distributing Relief Material In Jalpaiguri

BJP MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Shankar Ghosh were seriously injured in a brutal attack while distributing flood relief in Jalpaiguri, Bengal.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Oct 2025 01:39 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In a shocking incident on Monday afternoon, Khagen Murmu, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Bengal’s Maldaha Uttar constituency, sustained serious injuries during an attack in the flood-affected Jalpaiguri region. Disturbing visuals from the scene showed Murmu with severe head wounds, blood soaking his white scarf, highlighting the brutality of the assault.

Murmu was reportedly attacked alongside other BJP leaders, including local MLA Shankar Ghosh, while they were distributing essential relief materials to residents struggling amid the devastating floods. The assault has sent ripples of outrage across political circles and communities in the state.

This violent episode is likely to intensify tensions between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the opposition BJP as Bengal gears up for the Assembly elections next year. Questions are now being raised about the safety of political workers on the ground and the growing polarization in the region.

Published at : 06 Oct 2025 01:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bengal Politics BJP MP Attack Khagen Murmu Injured Assembly Election 2026
