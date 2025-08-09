Heavy Rain Alert Issued for Nine Districts In Bihar As Monsoon Intensifies

The monsoon has been active across Bihar since the beginning of August, alternating between the northern and southern parts of the state. In Patna, after a brief lull of three to four days, rains returned on Friday evening, bringing fresh relief and disruption in equal measure.

According to the weather forecast, all districts are likely to receive rainfall on Saturday, August 9. Since late Friday night, Patna and several other districts have recorded steady showers, with heavy rain warnings in place for nine districts.

Heavy Rain Warning for Nine Districts

The districts under alert are Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Bhagalpur, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria, Purnea, Kishanganj, and Katihar. The forecast warns of wind speeds between 30–40 kmph, accompanied by thunder, lightning, and a high risk of lightning strikes.

In addition, an alert has been issued for all districts in both North and South Bihar. Patna began experiencing showers from Friday evening, which continued through the night and into Saturday morning.

Continuous Rainfall Alerts

The Meteorological Department has issued a continuous rainfall alert until 7 a.m. for Patna, Buxar, Nalanda, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria, Kishanganj, West Champaran, Sitamarhi, and Vaishali. Intermittent rain is also expected throughout the day in Patna, Nalanda, Vaishali, Bhojpur, Begusarai, Arwal, and Jehanabad.

Rainfall Records from Friday

On Friday, heavy to moderate rainfall was recorded across several districts. Aurangabad received the highest at 120.4 mm, followed by Samastipur (108 mm), Araria (101.6 mm), Buxar (75.8 mm), and Siwan (70.4 mm).

Moderate rainfall was also noted in Darbhanga (62.6 mm), Madhubani (62.02 mm), Lakhisarai (59.2 mm), Sheohar (58.2 mm), Rohtas (55.4 mm), Gaya (52 mm), Kishanganj (49.2 mm), Bhojpur (48.4 mm), Supaul (44 mm), Arwal (40.2 mm), and Athmalgola in Patna (37.2 mm). These figures were recorded before noon.

From 4 pm onwards on Friday, heavy showers lashed Patna, Siwan, Muzaffarpur, Jehanabad, Arwal, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Samastipur, Vaishali, Aurangabad, Nalanda, Saharsa, and Darbhanga, among other districts.

Temperature Drops Across the State

Along with the rain, temperatures dipped noticeably on Friday. Begusarai recorded the highest at 34.5°C, while Patna registered 31.7°C, a drop of 1.6°C. Katihar recorded the lowest at 29°C, with the state’s average temperature hovering around 32°C.