Bihar Gets First Metro Just Ahead Of Elections. Check Routes And Fare

Bihar's capital city became the latest addition to India’s metro network on Monday, as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated the first phase of the long-awaited Patna Metro. The inaugural stretch on the Blue Line connects the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) to Bhoothnath, covering three stations: Patliputra ISBT, Zero Mile, and Bhoothnath.

The ceremonial run began at the Patliputra Bus Depot, with Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha in attendance. Passenger services are set to commence from Tuesday.

Bihar Metro Fare

Initially, commuters will be able to travel along the 4.3-kilometre corridor between ISBT, Zero Mile, and Bhoothnath stations. Fares start at Rs 15 for a single station, while the full route will cost Rs 30. Metro services will operate daily from 8 am to 10 pm, with 40–42 trips scheduled along this stretch.

The metro coaches are adorned with Madhubani-inspired motifs, reflecting Bihar’s rich cultural heritage. Each train can carry up to 900 passengers, with 300 per coach, ensuring smoother travel during peak hours. Trains will run at intervals of 20 minutes on this initial stretch.

The Patna Metro is widely regarded as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s dream project, first envisioned over a decade ago. The state cabinet approved the detailed project report on June 11, 2013, and the Union government cleared it in June 2014. Construction is planned in five phases, with the foundation stone for the first corridor laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 17, 2019. The Patna Metro Rail Corporation Limited (PMRCL) was formally established the following day to oversee the project.

With the Blue Line operational, Patna becomes India’s 24th city with a functional metro rail system, marking a major milestone in urban mobility for the state.