Bihar: Father-Son Duo Set On Fire in Katihar, 12-Year-Old Dies, Father Critical

HomeCitiesBihar: Father-Son Duo Set On Fire in Katihar, 12-Year-Old Dies, Father Critical

In Katihar, Bihar, a man and his son were set ablaze while sleeping. Twelve-year-old Sunil Kumar Mandal died from his injuries, while his father, Ram Kalyan Mandal, is critically injured.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Aug 2025 02:19 PM (IST)

— By Niranjan Singh

Katihar, Bihar – A horrific incident in Kachauri village under Kadwa police station has left one dead and another battling for life. On the night of Thursday, August 7, a father and his young son were doused with petrol and set on fire while they slept.

The 12-year-old boy, identified as Sunil Kumar Mandal, succumbed to his injuries during treatment. His father, 45-year-old Ram Kalyan Mandal, is in critical condition and has been referred to Bhagalpur for specialized care.

Police said the motive behind the attack is still unclear. Acting on suspicion, officers have detained one youth for questioning. A case has been registered, and investigations are underway.

According to officials, the incident came to light after locals informed the Kadwa police station late at night. A press statement from the police confirmed Sunil’s death during treatment and said efforts are on to identify those responsible.

Witnesses said screams from the victims' home alerted relatives and villagers, who rushed to help. Both father and son were first taken to the primary health centre in Durgaganj, then referred to the district hospital, and finally to the Bhagalpur burn ward. Despite efforts, Sunil could not be saved.

The attack has left the family devastated, with grief and shock gripping the village.

Published at : 08 Aug 2025 02:19 PM (IST)
