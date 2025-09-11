Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesBihar SVU Raids Patna, Muzaffarpur, Purnea Homes Of Education Officer Over Assets

Bihar SVU arrests Education Department officer Virendra Kumar Sinha for amassing Rs 3.80 crore in disproportionate assets. Raids conducted at Patna, Muzaffarpur, and Purnea homes.

By : IANS | Updated at : 11 Sep 2025 02:19 PM (IST)
Patna, Sep 11 (IANS) The Special Vigilance Unit (SVU) of Bihar on Thursday conducted raids at three places linked to an officer in the state's Education Department in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

The raids were conducted against Virendra Kumar Sinha, Regional Deputy Director of Education (RDDE), Tirhut division.

He has been accused of amassing assets worth Rs 3.80 crore, disproportionate to his known sources of income.

According to sources, the SVU team arrested Sinha in Patna and is interrogating him.

An employee linked to the RDDE is also being questioned.

Searches are underway at his ancestral house in Purnea, residence in Patna, and office in Muzaffarpur.

During the raids, officials reportedly recovered cash and precious jewellery from his Patna residence.

Investigators suspect that Sinha was operating a bribery racket with the help of his staff.

During the raid, several office employees allegedly switched off their mobile phones to block the flow of information.

Sinha had taken charge of the Tirhut division just two months ago. Employee unions alleged that he misused his authority to extort bribes in connection with attendance verification and other school-related matters.

Recently, the Education Department had empowered the RDDEs to monitor attendance of teachers and students, a move that reportedly led to widespread irregularities in several districts.

The SVU has launched a detailed investigation and is preparing a comprehensive report on the matter.

Earlier on August 8, separate teams of the SVU of Bihar conducted simultaneous raids at three locations linked to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sanjeev Kumar in Patna, Jehanabad, and Khagaria in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

The SVU registered an FIR against the senior police officer and obtained a warrant from the Special Vigilance Court in Patna.

Sanjeev Kumar was an accused of possessing assets worth Rs 1.52 crore beyond his known sources of income.

According to sources, he allegedly had links with illegal sand mining traders and is suspected of earning money through unlawful means.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 11 Sep 2025 02:19 PM (IST)
