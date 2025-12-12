Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bhabanipur Sees 4-Time More Voter Deletions Than Nandigram In SIR Drive

Kolkata Port had the highest deletions (63,730), while South 24 Parganas district led with 8,16,047. Chowringhee constituency recorded the most deletions at 74,553.

By : PTI | Updated at : 12 Dec 2025 11:41 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kolkata, Dec 12 (PTI) Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Bhabanipur constituency has recorded nearly four times more deletions from electoral rolls as against opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari’s Nandigram, according to constituency-wise data released by the Election Commission on Friday that highlighted significant variations across West Bengal.

Data showed that Bhabanipur in south Kolkata, widely regarded as Banerjee's pocket borough, recorded 44,787 deletions from the 2,06,295 voters listed in January 2025, while Nandigram, the crucible of the anti-land acquisition movement that propelled the TMC to power in 2011 and stronghold of Adhikari, saw 10,599 deletions from 2,78,212 voters.

The commission has classified the deletions under standard categories such as deaths, relocation, and duplication of entries.

In the 2021 Assembly polls, Banerjee lost Nandigram to her one-time party colleague and protege Adhikari, who moved to the BJP just weeks before the election, by a margin of 1,956 votes.

Bhabanipur is not the constituency with the highest number of deletions, the official said.

Kolkata Port, represented by senior minister and Mayor Firhad Hakim, has recorded 63,730 deletions, the highest in the state.

Tollygunge, held by minister Aroop Biswas, has seen 35,309 deletions, he added.

In constituencies held by key BJP legislators, the deletion numbers are higher than Nandigram but lower than Kolkata Port, he said.

"Asansol South, represented by Agnimitra Paul, has seen 39,202 deletions, while Shankar Ghosh's Siliguri constituency has reported 31,181 deletions," the official said.

According to district-wise data, South 24 Parganas has recorded the highest volume of deletions at 8,16,047.

Incidentally, the district is considered a stronghold of Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, who secured a victory margin of over seven lakh votes in the last Lok Sabha election.

Among the state's 294 Assembly segments, the highest constituency-level deletions occurred in Chowringhee in North Kolkata, represented by Trinamool MLA Nayana Bandyopadhyay.

The constituency has seen 74,553 names removed. The lowest deletions were reported from Kotulpur in Bankura district, where 5,678 names have been removed.

Overall, more than 58 lakh names have been deleted in the first phase of the SIR process. The Election Commission is scheduled to publish the draft electoral rolls on Tuesday. PTI SCH MNB

Published at : 12 Dec 2025 11:41 PM (IST)
