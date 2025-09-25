Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesBengaluru Woman Accuses Cricket Coach Of Cheating, Sexual Exploitation Under Pretext Of Marriage

In Bengaluru, the complainant, a divorced woman, alleged that Mathew gained her trust by offering emotional support when she shared personal concerns.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 12:02 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A physical education teacher and cricket coach in Bengaluru has been booked after a woman accused him of cheating, sexual exploitation under the pretext of marriage, and criminal intimidation. The complainant, a divorcee, told police on Tuesday that she first met the accused, Abay Mathew, three to four years ago at a school in Gottigere where her daughter was studying and he was employed.

She said she confided her family issues to him, following which he arranged a rented house in the city and moved in with her. According to her, Mathew promised marriage and on that assurance engaged in sexual relations with her. The two reportedly lived together as husband and wife for about two years.

Bengaluru Woman Accuses Cricket Coach Of Cheating

The complaint stated that on September 20, 2025, when the woman pressed him to marry her, Mathew allegedly abused her, threatened to kill her if she raised the matter again, seized her phone and belongings, and left the house without returning, reported India Today. She further alleged that he was in possession of several obscene videos.

Police said Mathew, a native of Kerala, is currently absconding. “We have not yet arrested him and are trying to trace him. The victim claims there are hundreds of videos,” an investigating officer said, as reported by PTI.

Meanwhile, Mathew released a video message denying the charges. He claimed he had travelled to Kerala to address a land dispute involving his father and insisted his intentions toward the complainant were genuine.

“I don’t know why she is making such accusations. I will live with her. My intentions were to marry her and live with her. I had no intention of cheating her and leave. I will soon come and answer in relation to this case,” he said, as per the report.

Published at : 25 Sep 2025 12:02 PM (IST)
