Wife Begged For Help, No One Came: Bengaluru Mechanic’s Death Triggers Outrage

HomeCitiesWife Begged For Help, No One Came: Bengaluru Mechanic’s Death Triggers Outrage

In Bengaluru, a mechanic died after being denied emergency care at two hospitals and then involved in a motorcycle accident.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Dec 2025 04:05 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bengaluru was left shaken by a heartbreaking incident that unfolded in the early hours of the morning, when a 34-year-old garage mechanic lost his life after collapsing with severe chest pain — and failing to receive timely medical help. Venkataramanan, a resident of Bengaluru, complained of acute chest pain at home in the early hours. With no ambulance immediately available, his wife made a desperate decision — she placed him on a motorcycle and began searching for medical care herself.

A Desperate Search For Medical Help

The couple's first stop was a nearby private hospital, where, according to the family, they were told that no doctor was available at that hour. Hoping another hospital might help, the couple continued their journey.

They were reportedly turned away a second time as well, leaving them still on the road with Venkataramanan’s condition rapidly deteriorating, as reported by NDTV.

Accident, Blood & Indifference

As they rode through the city streets, tragedy struck again. The motorcycle met with an accident, leaving both injured. CCTV footage later surfaced showing Venkataramanan’s wife, bleeding and visibly distressed, standing by the roadside and desperately pleading with passing motorists to stop and help.

Despite her cries, vehicles continued to pass without slowing down. The images, widely circulated, have deeply disturbed viewers.

A Family’s Loss — & An Act Of Compassion

After several agonising minutes, a cab driver finally stopped and agreed to help. He rushed the couple to a hospital, but the delay proved fatal. Doctors declared Venkataramanan dead on arrival.

Overcome with grief, his wife later said, “Humanity failed to help my husband. I was covered in blood, pleading for help, but no one came.” Her words have since become a painful symbol of the incident.

Venkataramanan’s death has devastated his family. He is survived by his wife, a five-year-old son, and an 18-month-old daughter. The loss is especially cruel for his mother, who had already lost five children earlier in her life and has now lost her last surviving son.

