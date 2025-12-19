Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesBengaluru Braces For 12-Hour Power Shutdown On Dec 20 As BESCOM Schedules Emergency Work

Bengaluru Braces For 12-Hour Power Shutdown On Dec 20 As BESCOM Schedules Emergency Work

Several Bengaluru areas will face a 12-hour power cut from 10 am to 10 pm tomorrow as BESCOM undertakes emergency maintenance work.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Dec 2025 04:12 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Residents of several Bengaluru localities are set to face a prolonged power disruption on Wednesday after the Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) announced a planned 12-hour outage due to emergency maintenance. The shutdown is expected to impact daily routines across affected neighbourhoods, prompting authorities to advise citizens to prepare in advance.

According to BESCOM, the power interruption is necessary to carry out urgent repair and maintenance activities aimed at ensuring the long-term stability of the electricity network. Officials have clarified that supply will be restored earlier than scheduled if the work is completed ahead of time.

Bengaluru Power Cut Timings & Reason

BESCOM stated that electricity supply will be suspended from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm, making it a 12-hour outage in the designated areas. The utility company cited emergency maintenance as the reason for the shutdown, stressing that such measures are essential to prevent unexpected breakdowns and ensure safer power distribution.

Residents are advised to plan their day accordingly, especially those working from home, running small businesses, or relying on electrical equipment for essential services.

List Of Areas Affected By The Outage

The power cut will affect several residential, commercial, and industrial pockets in west Bengaluru. The areas include:

Baidarahalli, Madheswarnagar, Prasanna Layout, Hosahalli, Kempegowda Nagar, Kolarahatti, Natkerappa Industrial Area, Herohalli, Tunganagar, Visveswara Nagar, Anjana Nagar, Annapurneswari Nagar, Sungatakatte, Nilgiris Hekanahalli, Kodikehalli, Skanda Nagar, Chikkakolarahatti, Seekehalli, Padmavati Industrial Area, Shantilal Layout, BBMP Plant area, Rangegowda Layout, Kannahalli, Sungatakatte Industrial Area, D Group Layout, and RHCS.

People living in these localities are advised to take precautionary steps to minimise inconvenience during the long outage.

How Residents Can Prepare For Power Cut

Staying informed during extended outages is crucial. BESCOM recommends keeping mobile phones fully charged and enabling power-saving mode to conserve battery life. Battery-operated lights, radios, and power banks can help residents stay connected to updates and emergency alerts.

Elevators should be avoided during outage hours to prevent the risk of getting stuck. Households are also encouraged to keep essential supplies such as drinking water, basic food items, medicines, and a first-aid kit readily available. Emergency contact numbers should be easily accessible, particularly for senior citizens and families with children.

About BESCOM’s Power Supply Network

BESCOM is responsible for electricity distribution across eight districts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru Urban and Rural, Chikkaballapura, Kolar, Davanagere, Tumkur, Chitradurga, and Ramanagara. The utility serves a population of over one crore across more than 41,000 square kilometres, operating through multiple zones, circles, divisions, and sub-divisions to manage power supply efficiently.

Residents are advised to remain alert for updates from BESCOM regarding restoration timelines.

Published at : 19 Dec 2025 04:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bengaluru Karnataka
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
IND vs SA: After Lucknow, Rising AQI Threatens 5th T20I In Ahmedabad
IND vs SA: After Lucknow, Rising AQI Threatens 5th T20I In Ahmedabad
World
Bangladesh Unrest: Hindu Man Dipu Chandra Das Beaten To Death Over Blasphemy Claims In Mymensingh
Bangladesh Unrest: Hindu Man Dipu Chandra Das Beaten To Death Over Blasphemy Claims In Mymensingh
India
Rahul Gandhi Slams VB-G RAM G Bill As ‘Anti-Village’, Says Rural Jobs Law Was Pushed Without Scrutiny
Rahul Gandhi Slams VB-G RAM G Bill As ‘Anti-Village’, Says Rural Jobs Law Was Pushed Without Scrutiny
India
ED Raids YouTuber Anurag Dwivedi In Illegal Betting Case; Seizes Lamborghini, Mercedes And Other Luxury Cars
ED Raids YouTuber Anurag Dwivedi In Illegal Betting Case; Seizes Lamborghini, Mercedes And Other Luxury Cars
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: VB-G Ram G Rural Jobs Bill 2025 Cleared by Parliament, Sent to President Amid Opposition Uproar
Breaking: Viksit Bharat G Ram G Bill Passed, Protests Intensify as TMC, Congress Demonstrate in Parliament
Hijab Controversy: Nitish Kumar Hijab Row Escalates in Bihar, Muslim Groups Plan Protests Seeking Apology
VB-G RAM G Bill: Rajya Sabha Passes Viksit Bharat Rural Jobs Bill Amid Protests, TMC MPs Hold Overnight Dharna
Breaking: Kaushambi Police Gunfight Injures Cattle Thief, Stolen Buffaloes Recovered Near Raghopur Road
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | From City Of Joy To Stadium Of Shame: How Toxic Privilege Ruined Messi's Visit
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget