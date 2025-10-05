Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesBengaluru To See Power Cut Today, Here's List Of Areas That Will Be Affected

Bengaluru To See Power Cut Today, Here's List Of Areas That Will Be Affected

According to a BESCOM notice, power supply will be disrupted between 9 am and 6:30 pm in parts of the Tumakuru division.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Oct 2025 07:48 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Residents across several areas of Bengaluru will experience temporary power cuts on Sunday (October 5) as the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) carries out scheduled maintenance and repair work.

According to a BESCOM notice, power supply will be disrupted between 9 am and 6:30 pm in parts of the Tumakuru division. The planned outage is part of ongoing efforts to upgrade the system and improve power reliability in the region.

Areas To Be Affected By Bengaluru Power Cut

Localities expected to be affected include Chelur, Cholenahalli, Kodigenahalli, Nasur, Mastihalli, D. Kotegere, and nearby villages.

BESCOM has advised residents to make necessary preparations such as charging electronic devices, storing sufficient water, and avoiding the use of heavy electrical appliances during the outage.

“These upgrades are crucial to strengthening the network and preventing unplanned disruptions in the future,” a BESCOM spokesperson said, assuring that the electricity supply will be restored as soon as the work is completed.

While power is expected to return by early evening, minor delays may occur depending on on-ground conditions. Residents can track real-time updates and restoration status on BESCOM’s official website (bescom.karnataka.gov.in) or follow @NammaBESCOM on social media.

Published at : 05 Oct 2025 07:48 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bengaluru News Bengaluru Power Cut Bengaluru Electricity Cut NammaBESCOM
Read more
