Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesOn Cam: Bengaluru Man Spotted Sleeping On Mattress In Middle of Road, Traffic Comes To A Halt

On Cam: Bengaluru Man Spotted Sleeping On Mattress In Middle of Road, Traffic Comes To A Halt

An unidentified man caused a traffic jam in Bengaluru by sleeping on a mattress in the middle of a busy road.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 Sep 2025 04:26 PM (IST)

In a bizarre incident that left commuters both stunned and frustrated, a man was spotted sleeping on a foam mattress placed right in the middle of a busy Bengaluru road, bringing traffic to a standstill. A viral video shows the unidentified man lying with his legs folded in a relaxed posture, seemingly indifferent to the honking vehicles and chaos around him.

A bus and a car were directly blocked by his presence, while two-wheelers and other vehicles were forced to halt or slowly maneuver around the obstruction.

Eyewitnesses said the man had deliberately spread his bedding on the road before lying down, an act that violated traffic laws and endangered not just himself but also hundreds of commuters caught in the jam, as per report on Free Press Journal. Shocked passersby recorded the unusual sight, with the clip quickly making rounds on social media.

The footage, first posted by Karnataka Portfolio on X, shows the man completely unfazed and within hours, it triggered widespread discussion online, with many users calling for immediate police action against such reckless behaviour. However, the video was not individually verified by ABP Live.

 

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi Claims Whistleblowers Inside Election Commission Exposing ‘Vote Chori’

Bengaluru Police confirmed that they had taken note of the video, though no details of action taken have been released yet. Citizens, however, have urged authorities to treat the matter seriously, pointing out that such incidents add to the city’s mounting traffic troubles and create serious road safety hazards.

Published at : 18 Sep 2025 04:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bengaluru
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
CJI Gavai Responds To Backlash After ‘Go And Ask Deity’ Remark On Vishnu Idol Restoration Sparks Uproar
CJI Gavai Responds To Backlash After ‘Go And Ask Deity’ Remark On Vishnu Idol Restoration Sparks Uproar
India
'Form Filled In 36 Seconds, At 4:07 AM': Rahul Gandhi’s Second 'Vote Chori' Bomb; Cites These 3 Cases
'Form Filled In 36 Seconds, At 4:07 AM': Rahul Gandhi’s Second 'Vote Chori' Bomb; Cites These 3 Cases
India
CEC Gyanesh Kumar Is Protecting Vote Chors: Rahul Gandhi
CEC Gyanesh Kumar Is Protecting Vote Chors: Rahul Gandhi
India
Rahul Gandhi Claims Whistleblowers Inside Election Commission Exposing ‘Vote Chori’
Rahul Gandhi Claims Whistleblowers Inside Election Commission Exposing ‘Vote Chori’
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking news: Multiple incidents across India and America spark security and safety concerns
Breaking: Cloudburst In Chamoli’s Nandanagar Destroys Homes, Cars Buried, 5 People Missing
Breaking: Jam River Floods Villages In MP, Bolero Plunges Into River In Rajasthan’s Bundi
Breaking: Bolero Car Falls Into River In Bundi, SDRF Search Operation Underway
Breaking: Shooting In Pennsylvania Kills Three Police Officers, Fresh Violence After Charlie Kirk Attack
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Bengal Election 2026: Why Mamata Fears ISF's Abbas Siddiqui More Than The Left-Congress
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget