On Cam: Bengaluru Man Spotted Sleeping On Mattress In Middle of Road, Traffic Comes To A Halt

In a bizarre incident that left commuters both stunned and frustrated, a man was spotted sleeping on a foam mattress placed right in the middle of a busy Bengaluru road, bringing traffic to a standstill. A viral video shows the unidentified man lying with his legs folded in a relaxed posture, seemingly indifferent to the honking vehicles and chaos around him.



A bus and a car were directly blocked by his presence, while two-wheelers and other vehicles were forced to halt or slowly maneuver around the obstruction.

Eyewitnesses said the man had deliberately spread his bedding on the road before lying down, an act that violated traffic laws and endangered not just himself but also hundreds of commuters caught in the jam, as per report on Free Press Journal. Shocked passersby recorded the unusual sight, with the clip quickly making rounds on social media.

The footage, first posted by Karnataka Portfolio on X, shows the man completely unfazed and within hours, it triggered widespread discussion online, with many users calling for immediate police action against such reckless behaviour. However, the video was not individually verified by ABP Live.

Madness on Bengaluru Roads: Man Spotted Sleeping in the Middle of Traffic”



It is shocking to see the kind of chaos unfolding on Bengaluru’s busy roads. In a bizarre incident, a man was found sleeping right in the middle of a running road on a mattress, bringing traffic to a… pic.twitter.com/72pbReS9L2 — Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf) September 17, 2025

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi Claims Whistleblowers Inside Election Commission Exposing ‘Vote Chori’

Bengaluru Police confirmed that they had taken note of the video, though no details of action taken have been released yet. Citizens, however, have urged authorities to treat the matter seriously, pointing out that such incidents add to the city’s mounting traffic troubles and create serious road safety hazards.