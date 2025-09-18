Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDK Shivakumar Sets November Deadline To Fix Bengaluru’s Potholes After CEO's Relocation Post

DK Shivakumar Sets November Deadline To Fix Bengaluru’s Potholes After CEO's Relocation Post

Bengaluru faces scrutiny over crumbling roads after BlackBuck CEO's viral post highlighted unbearable commutes.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 Sep 2025 11:30 AM (IST)

Bengaluru’s crumbling road infrastructure has come under fresh scrutiny after Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar issued a strict deadline to contractors, directing them to repair pothole-ridden stretches by November. The move follows widespread outrage triggered by a viral post from BlackBuck CEO Rajesh Yabaji, who announced his logistics tech firm would vacate its Outer Ring Road (ORR) office due to unbearable commute conditions.

'Contractors Given Final Deadline': DK Shivakumar

Shivakumar stressed that the government would not tolerate further delays. "Contractors have been given a final deadline to fill the potholes within November to resolve the problem of potholes on Bengaluru's roads. Since a clean Bengaluru and smooth traffic are our goals, GBB will provide relief to the potholes as soon as possible," he said.

To address the crisis, the state has announced a Rs 694 crore road improvement initiative involving black topping of 182 roads covering 349 km, reported NDTV. The plan also includes drainage upgrades to prevent waterlogging, a recurring cause of road damage, with the goal of ensuring pothole-free surfaces post-asphalting.

The renewed urgency comes after Yabaji’s post on X went viral, drawing attention to the challenges faced by employees in the city’s IT corridor. “The average one-way commute for our employees now exceeds 1.5 hours,” he wrote, lamenting dust-filled, pothole-ridden roads and what he called a lack of intent to improve them. BlackBuck, which has operated from Bellandur for nine years, confirmed it will vacate the ORR office but clarified that it has no plans to leave Bengaluru altogether.

Andhra Minister Invites CEO To Vizag 

The post sparked debate far beyond the city. AP Minister Nara Lokesh even extended an invitation for BlackBuck to relocate to Visakhapatnam, touting it as one of India’s cleanest and safest cities. “Can I interest you in relocating your company to Vizag? We are rated among top 5 cleanest cities in India, are building best-in-class infra, and have been rated the safest city for women. Please send me a DM,” he wrote on X.

Bengaluru, despite being India’s technology hub, has long struggled with traffic congestion and failing road infrastructure. 

Published at : 18 Sep 2025 11:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bengaluru Karnataka
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Rahul Begins 'H-Bomb' Press Meet With Fresh 'Vote Chori' Claims
Rahul Begins 'H-Bomb' Press Meet With Fresh 'Vote Chori' Claims
World
Trump Labels Antifa A 'Major Terrorist Organisation,' Pledges Probe Into Its Funding
Trump Labels Antifa A 'Major Terrorist Organisation,' Pledges Probe Into Its Funding
Cricket
Pakistan Backtracks From Boycott Threat? Team Participates In Asia Cup Match With UAE After Delay
Pakistan Backtracks From Boycott Threat? Team Participates In Asia Cup Match With UAE After Delay
Entertainment
'I Thank Yogi Ji': Disha Patani's Father After Men Who Fired At Their House Killed
'I Thank Yogi Ji': Disha Patani's Father After Men Who Fired At Their House Killed
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Wolf Terror Grips Bahraich As Cattle Killed, Fire Rips Through Bilaspur Market
Breaking: Ajit Pawar Convoy Drama, Satara Firing, Flood Chaos And Bus Fire Panic Across India
Breaking: Communal Clash In Meerut, Torrential Rains Flood Jalna; Attacks And Relief Efforts
Breaking: Supreme Court Stays Key Waqf Amendments, Owaisi Warns Of Larger Threats Ahead
Breaking: Pm Modi Turns 75, Nation Celebrates With Prayers, Art, Global Greetings And Tributes
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Why ISF's Abbas Siddiqui Poses More Threat For Mamata Than The Left-Congress In 2026
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget