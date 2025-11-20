A group of unidentified men allegedly impersonating Reserve Bank of India (RBI) officials intercepted an ATM cash van and escaped with more than Rs 7 crore in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The daring robbery took place in broad daylight near the Ashoka Pillar as the vehicle was transporting currency from a JP Nagar bank branch.

According to police, the gang arrived in a car bearing a Government of India sticker and halted the cash van under the pretext of conducting document verification. They allegedly forced the van’s custodian and two armed guards into their vehicle and instructed the driver to continue towards Dairy Circle. The men later intimidated the driver, made off with the cash and abandoned the staff before speeding away.

A newly surfaced CCTV clip shows the cash van leaving the bank moments before the heist unfolded.

VIDEO | Bengaluru, Karnataka: Unidentified men allegedly posing as RBI officials intercepted an ATM cash van and fled with about Rs seven crore on Wednesday (November 19). The incident occurred near Ashoka Pillar when the vehicle was transporting cash from a bank branch in JP… pic.twitter.com/TKG4wjzy4k — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 20, 2025

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara, addressing reporters on Thursday, said incidents of this nature had never been witnessed in the city. “The accused were given information about depositing money in ATMs. We have just gotten a lead about whether anyone was among those depositing money,” he said, adding that the police were actively pursuing several clues.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh confirmed that approximately Rs 7 crore had been stolen, though the exact figure is still being verified due to discrepancies in the driver’s initial statements. Multiple teams, including two Deputy Commissioners of Police and a Joint Commissioner, are working on the case. Roadblocks have been placed across the city while officers analyse more than 50 CCTV camera feeds to track the suspects’ movements.

The FIR, filed by the branch manager of CMS Inno System Ltd under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, states that the company vehicle had collected ₹7.11 crore from the HDFC Currency Chest in JP Nagar at around 12:24 pm. Shortly afterwards, a group of six men intercepted the van near Lalbagh Siddapura Gate, claiming to be RBI officials before seizing the cash and abducting the employees.

Authorities are also reviewing whether adequate security personnel were present in the van, noting delays in the initial reporting of the crime. “Information was not shared immediately… we are looking into all angles,” Commissioner Singh said.

Calling the robbery “a first-of-its-kind,” Minister Parameshwara emphasised that investigators are checking whether the perpetrators are local or from outside Karnataka. “Police have got some important leads and they are following them up. The culprits will be nabbed at the earliest,” he assured.