Mamata's 'Amader Samadhan' Scheme For Outreach Begins In West Bengal

Kolkata, Aug 2 (PTI) Ahead of the 2026 assembly elections, the West Bengal government on Saturday launched a Rs 8,000-crore outreach programme to address local issues like setting up street lamps, improving road conditions and ensuring water supply across districts.

The programme - Amader Para, Amader Samadhan (Our neighbourhood, our Solution) - is the first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said while outlining the scheme on July 22.

A task force headed by Chief Secretary Manoj Pant would monitor the programme, and district-level task forces have been formed as many camps started functioning on Saturday.

"We are sanctioning 10 lakh per booth. In total, the state government will be spending Rs 8000 crore on this programme. It will start on August 2," she had said.

While these camps will be held for two months, there will be an administrative evaluation for 30 days, a government statement said.

"The implementation or addressing the issues raised by the people will take a period of three months from the day of launch," it said.

In the Kolkata Municipal Corporation area, there is one camp for every two booths.

"We had seen that there are small teething issues plaguing a locality, which are too localised but need urgent attention.

"While local civic bodies, people's representatives and various agencies are there to look into various issues - like the setting up of a tap, need for an electric pole or ensure proper lighting in the area, this interactive initiative is an inclusive one where various things can be brought up for being sorted out under one umbrella," a senior government official said.

Banerjee had said state government officials will be present on the ground to listen to the people's problems, and the centres will address these issues in a locality.

"You (citizen) can track schedule, status and progress at apas.wb.gov.in. You decide how your booth's budget is spent," said the government advertisement on Saturday announcing the start of the outreach programme.

The programme is rooted in the vision of a self-reliant Bengal, where the focus is not merely on delivery but on deep listening, transparency and collaboration, the statement said.

Government officials will be physically present in every locality to listen to grievances, register demands, and oversee the process, which will likely span over two months, it said.

"The initiative is unprecedented in the history of India, and it reflects the state government's commitment to placing people at the heart of policymaking," another statement said earlier.

