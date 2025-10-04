In the aftermath of recent clashes in the city, the district administration on Saturday carried out a large-scale demolition drive targeting illegal constructions across multiple areas.

In the early hours, teams from the Bareilly Development Authority (BDA), backed by a heavy police presence, demolished Raja Palace, a marriage hall in the Jakhira area owned by Dr Nafees Ahmed. Officials cited violations of building norms as the reason for the action. A nameplate at the site identified the property owner as Mutawalli Shoaib Beg, son of the late Athar Beg, a former PCS officer.

Meanwhile, in Faik Enclave, authorities sealed a house belonging to Farhat, where Maulana Tauqeer Raza was reportedly sheltered during the recent unrest.

#WATCH | Bareilly, UP | Bulldozer action on the property of Dr Nafees following his arrest in connection with the 26 September's protests by a group of people who gathered outside Ala Hazrat Dargah & IMC chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan's house, holding 'I Love Mohammad' placards.… pic.twitter.com/X7WdY1nSzZ — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2025

Anti-Encroachment Drive in Sailani

In a separate operation, the Bareilly Municipal Corporation carried out an anti-encroachment drive in the Sailani area, removing unauthorised extensions of shops and residential properties. Municipal Commissioner officials supervised the operation, which is part of a broader effort to reclaim public and government land.

The demolition drive follows violent clashes on 26 September during a gathering of more than 2,000 people outside a mosque. The event reportedly turned violent, with stone-pelting incidents leaving several police personnel injured. Following the unrest, authorities had identified eight allegedly illegal properties linked to associates of the Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief cleric for potential action.

Targeting Unauthorised Structures

BDA and district administration teams conducted inspections in areas including Faiq Enclave, Jagatpur, and the old city. Several structures were found to have been built without approved maps, with some encroaching on government and ceiling land.

“Illegal constructions on government and ceiling land will not be spared. Strict action will be taken as per rules,” said BDA Vice-Chairman Dr Manikandan A.

The Municipal Corporation has also marked several shops for demolition, including those above Pahalwan Sahab Dargah. Authorities are preparing an FIR against Arif for road and land encroachment. Meanwhile, Tauqeer Raza’s network of associates and financiers, suspected of funding illegal activities under the guise of community programmes, remains under close surveillance.