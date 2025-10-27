Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ayodhya Ram Temple Construction Complete, Trust Says As PM Modi Set To Hoist Flag On Nov 25

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Shetra Trust announced the completion of Ayodhya's Ram Temple construction, including the main temple, six subsidiary temples, and seven mandapas.

By : ANI | Updated at : 27 Oct 2025 07:46 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 27 (ANI): In a landmark announcement, the "Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Shetra Trust" announced on Monday through an official post on 'X' that all construction work related to Ayodhya's Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Temple has been completed,

The construction includes the main temple premises and six other temples dedicated to Lord Shiva, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman, Suryadev, Goddess Bhagwati, Goddess Annapurna, and the Sheshavatar temple.

"It is with great joy that we inform all devotees of Lord Rama that all work related to the temple construction has been completed. This includes the main temple and the six temples within the boundary wall--Lord Shiva, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman, Suryadev, Goddess Bhagwati, Goddess Annapurna, and the Sheshavatar temple, all of which have been fully constructed. The flagpoles and kalash (pinnacles) have also been installed on these temples," the Ram Temple trust wrote on 'X'.

Seven mandapas, namely those of Maharishi Valmiki, Vashishtha, Vishwamitra, Maharishi Agastya, Nishadraj, Shabari, and Rishi's wife Ahilya, have also been fully constructed, along with the completion of Maharshi Tulsi Das temple.

"In addition, the seven mandapas, namely those of Maharishi Valmiki, Vashishtha, Vishwamitra, Maharishi Agastya, Nishadraj, Shabari, and Rishi's wife Ahilya, have also been fully constructed. The Saint Tulsidas temple has also been completed, and the statues of Jatayu and the squirrel have been installed," the 'X' post added.

All facilities and arrangements for devotees are now operational. The stone laying for roads and flooring is being executed by Larsen & Toubro (L&T), while GMR is managing *landscaping, greenery, and the creation of a 10-acre Panchavati.

"All tasks directly related to the convenience and arrangements for devotees have been fully completed. As per the map, the work of laying stones on roads and flooring is being carried out by L&T, and the work of land beautification, greenery, and landscaping, including the construction of Panchavati over 10 acres, is being rapidly undertaken by GMR," the post said.

Only a few ancillary projects remain under construction, including the 3.5-kilometre boundary wall, the trust office, the guest house, and the auditorium.

"The only ongoing works are those not directly related to the public, such as the 3.5-kilometer-long boundary wall, the trust office, guest house, auditorium, and so forth," the post said.

This development comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flag hoisting ceremony at the top of Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on November 25,

According to Shree Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Shetra Trust chairman Nripendra Mishra, a list of 6000-8000 invitees has been prepared for the religious event, and they will represent various sections.

"Now that the construction of the temple is complete, 'Ram Parivar' is 'virajman' on the first floor of the temple. An arti of the 'Ram Parivar' will be performed on that day when the PM will hoist the 'Dhwaj' atop the Ram temple. The Nyas is organising this programme, with Champat Rai as the incharge. A list of 6000-8000 invitees has been prepared for this programme," Nripendra Mishra told ANI.

"The ceremony of hoisting the 'pataka' over the 'shikar' of the Ram temple is a kind of a religious announcement to the devotees of Lord Ram that the temple in all its description, including the outer security wall -'parkota' is complete in all respects. It calls every devotee to visit the temple and offer prayers," he added.

PM Modi had performed 'Bhoomi Pujan' at Ram Temple on August 5, 2020, and 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony was held on January 22, 2024. (ANI)

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 27 Oct 2025 07:45 PM (IST)
