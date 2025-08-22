Assam Restricts Issuing Aadhaar Cards To Adults Amid Illegal Immigration Concerns

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Thursday that people over 18 years old will not be able to get a first-time Aadhaar card in the state. The move is aimed at stopping illegal immigrants from getting Indian citizenship.

Sarma said there will be a one-month window for adults over 18 to apply for an Aadhaar if they haven’t done so yet. After that, applications will no longer be accepted.

However, Tea garden workers, Scheduled Castes (SC), and Scheduled Tribes (ST) over 18 will still be allowed to get Aadhaar cards for the next year.

“The decision is meant to make sure only genuine citizens get Aadhaar cards,” Sarma told reporters. “It also shows that the government is serious about checking illegal immigration, especially from Bangladesh.”

For people from other communities who haven’t applied yet, September is the only month when they can submit their applications. After that, there will be no exceptions—except in rare cases.

In such rare cases, the District Collector (DC) will have the authority to approve an Aadhaar, but only after checking with the local police and the Foreigner Tribunal.

This step by the Assam government is part of its effort to keep the citizen registry accurate while still protecting vulnerable communities.

