HomeNewsWorldDonald Trump Files $15 Billion Defamation Lawsuit Against The New York Times

Donald Trump launches a $15 billion lawsuit against The New York Times, accusing the paper of defamation and bias in its coverage.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 16 Sep 2025 11:32 AM (IST)

Former US President Donald Trump has launched a fresh legal battle against one of America’s most prominent newspapers. He announced that he is filing a $15 billion defamation and libel lawsuit against The New York Times, accusing it of running what he called a “decades-long campaign of lies” aimed at damaging him politically and personally.

In a series of posts on his social media platforms, Trump alleged that the publication has consistently misrepresented him, his family, and his political movements, while openly siding with his rivals. He described the Times as a “virtual mouthpiece for the Radical Left Democrat Party” and vowed to hold it accountable in court.

Trump's Allegations Against The Times

Trump singled out the newspaper’s endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris, claiming its placement on the front page amounted to “the single largest illegal campaign contribution ever.” He accused the paper of deliberately smearing his reputation and undermining his America First and Make America Great Again (MAGA) movements.

 

Quoting directly from his post, Trump declared:

“Today, I have the Great Honour of bringing a $15 Billion Dollar Defamation and Libel Lawsuit against The New York Times, one of the worst and most degenerate newspapers in the History of our Country, becoming a virtual ‘mouthpiece’ for the Radical Left Democrat Party.”

He further alleged: “The New York Times has engaged in a decades long method of lying about your Favourite President (ME!), my family, business, the America First Movement, MAGA, and our Nation as a whole.”

Past Battles With US Media

This latest lawsuit continues Trump’s long-running feud with American media outlets. He cited previous settlements involving ABC News and Paramount’s CBS programme 60 Minutes, both of which resolved defamation cases with financial agreements directed toward Trump’s planned presidential library.

He reiterated his accusations of “fake news networks” targeting him, referencing ABC anchor George Stephanopoulos and CBS interviews he claimed were deceptively edited. “They practised this long-term intent and pattern of abuse, which is both unacceptable and illegal,” Trump said, adding that the case against The New York Times would be filed in Florida.

As of now, The New York Times has not issued a comment on Trump’s legal action.

Published at : 16 Sep 2025 11:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Lawsuit Trump New York Times Case $15 Billion Defamation Suit
