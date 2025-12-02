Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesArwal DSP Kriti Kamal Faces Non-Bailable Warrant In Elderly Assault Case; Court Orders Immediate Arrest

Arwal DSP Kriti Kamal Faces Non-Bailable Warrant In Elderly Assault Case; Court Orders Immediate Arrest

A court in Arwal has issued a non-bailable warrant against DSP Kriti Kamal and other officers in a police brutality case involving allegations of assault on a woman. Investigation intensifies.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Dec 2025 02:24 PM (IST)
A major development has emerged from Arwal in Bihar, where a local court has issued a non-bailable warrant against DSP Kriti Kamal and multiple police personnel in a high-profile police brutality case. The warrant comes after the officers allegedly assaulted an elderly woman, triggering widespread concern and renewed scrutiny of police conduct in the region.

Court Issues Non-Bailable Warrant After Officers Ignore Summons

According to the report, the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Manish Kumar Pandey issued a non-bailable warrant against DSP Kriti Kamal, Karpi Police Station SHO Umesh Ram and other police officials. This step was taken under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita to ensure their arrest.

The court had previously issued summons and bailable warrants under non-bailable sections. However, none of the accused officers appeared before the court. Following this continued non-compliance, the court advanced to the next legal stage and issued a non-bailable warrant.

What Is The Case About?

The case originates from the Karpi police station area of Arwal. The complainant, Tanishaa Singh, daughter-in-law of State RJD Secretary Ramashish Singh Ranjan and Arwal District Mukhiya Sangh President Abhishek Ranjan, filed allegations against DSP Kriti Kamal, SHO Umesh Ram, and officers Raghav Kumar Jha, Preeti Kumari, Rohit Kumar and others.

They are accused of misbehaving with the woman, outraging her modesty, assaulting her, causing serious injuries, and committing other inhumane acts.

Case Registered Under Multiple Serious Charges

Advocates Anil Kumar Sharma and Ayush Ranjan stated that the case has been filed under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Sections 74, 115(2), 126(2), 351(2), 332, 333, 352, 331(3–6), 330 and 190. These sections carry provisions of punishment up to 10 years or more.

A formal complaint (336/2024) had already been filed by Tanishaa Singh, who persistently approached the court for action.

SP Seeks Explanation From Officers; DSP Reportedly Absconding

Arwal SP Manish Kumar confirmed that a non-bailable warrant has been issued against DSP Kriti Kamal and the other accused officers. He added that the concerned officials are currently on leave and explanations have been sought from them. He assured that lawful action will be taken as per procedure.

Sources indicate that DSP Kriti Kamal has been absconding since the warrant was issued on 25 November. The case continues to fuel public attention over escalating disputes between the police and citizens in Arwal. All eyes now remain on the next steps to be taken by the court.

Published at : 02 Dec 2025 02:24 PM (IST)
Bihar News Arwal News DSP Kriti Kamal Police Brutality Case
